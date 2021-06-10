Dr Reddy’s to get freezers from Rockwell to store Sputnik V

r Reddy’s Laboratories has entered into a strategic partnership with Hyderabad-based Rockwell Industries, specialising in commercial cold chain appliance manufacturing, to provide vaccine freezers for storing Sputnik V, the Russian-made Covid-19 vaccine, across India.

The deal has been closed to supply at least 750 Covid-19 vaccine freezers to various hospitals and institutions across the country, 500 of these being specifically for Sputnik V.

The freezer plays a critical role in the safety of vaccine and its potency. Sputnik V vaccine requires a temperature of -18°C to remain stable and potent.

Dr Reddy’s had earlier tied up with the Russian Direct Investment Fund that markets Sputnik V globally, to distribute first 250 million doses of the vaccine.

“This is a huge endorsement for our Covid-19 vaccine freezer. Our technology ensures that Sputnik V’s storage management at vaccine centres meets the stringent refrigeration standards set forth by Sputnik V manufacturers,” Ashok Gupta, managing director, Rockwell Industries Ltd, said.