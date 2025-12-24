Draft rolls for 3 states,1 UT released after SIR

Three states and a Union Territory on Tuesday published their draft electoral rolls after the first phase of the special intensive revision with Andaman and Nicobar Islands recording the highest percentage of potential deletions of names at nearly 21% and Madhya Pradesh registering the lowest percentage at 7.4%. voter checks his name from West Bengal's draft electoral rolls following special intensive revision (SIR), in Siliguri on Friday. (PTI)

Of the 12 states and Union Territories where the controversial exercise began last month, 11 have already published their draft rolls. Only Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state where the draft rolls will be published on New Year’s Eve, remains.

Andaman and Nicobar saw its roll contract the most. Of the 310,404 on the rolls in the UT as on October 27, 64,014 names (20.6%) were removed. This is also the highest percentage of deletions for any of the 12 states and UTs.

Chhattisgarh, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh saw their electoral rolls shrink by 12.9%, 8.6%, and 7.4%. In absolute terms, 2.73 million, 2.41 million, and 4.27 million of the 21.23 million, 27.85 million, and 57.41 million electors in these states were removed from the rolls.

In all, for this round of the SIR that spanned 510 million people across 12 states and Union Territories, around 66 million names might be dropped from the rolls. This is 13% of the 510 million people, a proportion higher than the 8% deletions seen in the SIR exercise in Bihar in July, the first state to undergo an SIR in the country since the eighth round conducted between 2002 and 2004.

The final rolls will be published in February next year. Kerala goes to the polls next summer. Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh go to the polls in the winter of 2028.

Kerala chief electoral officer Rathan U Kelkar said a voter mapping exercise was also carried out till December 18. “We were able to complete 93 per cent of the voter mapping by December 18. Most of the unmapped cases were reported from urban and semi-urban areas such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam and Ernakulam,” he said.

After the mapping process is completed, electoral registration officers (EROs) will decide on hearings for non-mapped voters. “Notices will be issued to voters to be heard. The hearings will be decentralised so as not to cause inconvenience to the public,” he said.

He said the notices will contain detailed instructions, including the reasons for the hearing and the documents to be produced, and will be served through booth-level officers.

Among these 12 regions, Andaman and Nicobar held the highest percentage of deletions (21%) and Lakshadweep the least (2.5%). To be sure, the count for UP is still provisional as it is yet to publish its draft roll.

Overall, states/UTs with the highest percentage of potential deletions in the enumeration phase after Andaman and Nicobar are Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat, where roughly 19.2%, 15.2%, and 14.5% names, respectively, could be dropped.

Apart from these states, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Kerala, and Goa – where 12.9%, 10.1%, 8.6%, and 8.4% names could be excised, respectively – could see higher deletions than the 8.3% deletions seen in Bihar.

Rajasthan (excluding Anta assembly seat), West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Lakshadweep could see relatively fewer deletions, with 7.7%, 7.6%, 7.4%, and 2.5% electors, respectively, removed from the rolls after the enumeration phase.

For states/UTs other than Uttar Pradesh, a breakup of the deletions by reason is also available. This showed that 24.8 million were found untraceable, absent, or permanently shifted; 10 million were found dead; and 1.9 million were found enrolled in multiple places, accounting for 7%, 2.8%, and 0.5%, respectively, of the 355.31 million electors in these 11 states/UTs. These proportions were 4.6%, 2.8%, and 0.9% , respectively. for Bihar. This means that permanently shifted or absent electors are the reason for a higher proportion of deletions in this round compared to Bihar.

A breakup by reason for deletion across states/UTs shows that permanently shifted/absent electors were the biggest reason for deletions in all but Lakshadweep. 705 electors (1.2% of people on rolls earlier) were found dead in the UT and only 252 (0.4%) were found absent. The proportion of dead electors was the highest in Tamil Nadu, where 4.2% electors on the rolls on October 27 were found to be dead, and expectedly the lowest in Lakshadweep. The proportion of permanently shifted/absent electors was the highest in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (16.7%) and is the reason for the UT leading in deletions, and the lowest in Lakshadweep (0.4%). Electors found enrolled in multiple places were under 1% in all 11 states/UTs.

The current SIR marks the ninth such revision of electoral rolls since Independence, with the last conducted between 2002 and 2004. The controversial exercise was conducted in Bihar in July, when the number of deletions stood at 6.9 million names and the number of additions at 2.15 million.

In Madhya Pradesh, authorities said 846,000 were untraceable, 842,000 were absent, 2.27 million permanently shifted, 276,000 duplicate, and 29,927 missing. In all, among those whose names were deleted, 1.91 million were men and 2.36 million women.

“The process, which began on November 7, lasted for approximately 45 days, during which thousands of booth-level officers conducted door-to-door physical verification of voters. Those whose names are not on the draft list will be given an opportunity to re-register their names after receiving a notice from the Election Commission,” said joint chief electoral officer RS Singh.