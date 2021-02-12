Home / India News / Drafting of law to curb stone-pelting in final stages: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan
Drafting of law to curb stone-pelting in final stages: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan

Reportedly, the new Madhya Pradesh law will have a provision for auctioning the assets of stone pelters to repay for any damage.
ANI, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:13 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.(ANI)

Asserting that it is 'raj dharma' to take action against criminals, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that the law is being drafted to take action against stone-pelters.

"It is 'raj dharma' to take action against criminals. Stone pelting is not an ordinary violation of law and order that is why it requires an extraordinary law. The draft is in its final stage and the law is being made," Chouhan told reporters when asked about his reported remark for bringing a strict law to curb stone-pelting.

Reportedly, the new Madhya Pradesh law will have a provision for auctioning the assets of stone pelters to repay for any damage caused to public property or an individual.

The law is being formulated in the wake of a recent incident of stone-pelting, after which more than 24 people were arrested in Gautampura area of Indore on December 29, 2020.

A public awareness rally was reportedly organised from Dharmat to Chandkhedi, Kanwasa, Sunala back to Rudrakhya via Khadotya in connection with the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya where an incident of stone-pelting occurred after some people opposed the rally.

Topics
cm shivraj singh chouhan stone pelting
