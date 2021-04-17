Home / India News / DRDO to reopen Covid facility tomorrow amid record spike in cases
DRDO to reopen Covid facility tomorrow amid record spike in cases


By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 05:54 PM IST
The DRDO facility was shut in the first week of February after daily Covid-19 cases nosedived and the facility wasn’t being used much. It is set to reopen on Sunday after a huge surge in infections in the national Capital. (Image used for representation). (PTI PHOTO.)

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is set to reopen its Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Covid Hospital in Delhi Cantt to deal with the massive spike in infections as the national capital battles another deadly wave of the disease, officials familiar with the move said on Saturday.

The facility was shut in the first week of February after daily Covid-19 cases nosedived and the facility wasn’t being used much, said one of the officials cited above. “We are reopening the hospital on Sunday to provide treatment to patients,” the official said.

The 1,000-bed DRDO medical facility got 250 additional ICU beds last November to provide treatment to patients. This took the total number of ICU beds at the hospital to 500 though the total capacity of the centre, spread over 25,000 square metres, stayed the same (1,000 beds).

The hospital --- built by DRDO in record time of 12 days with assistance from the armed forces, ministry of home affairs, ministry of health and family welfare and Tata Trust --- became operational in July 2020.

The ICU ward in the hospital has been named after Col B Santosh Babu and the other two medical wards have been named after Naib Subedar Mandeep Singh and Naib Subedar Satnam Singh to honour the memory of bravehearts killed in action in the June 15 Galwan Valley clash with the People’s Liberation Army of China in eastern Ladakh.

