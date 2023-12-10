‘Dream come true for Hindus’: BRS leader Kavitha praises Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Daughter of former chief minister of Telangana and leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Sunday praised the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Taking to X, Kavitha said that the temple is a ‘dream come true for the Hindus’. “During the auspicious time when the idol of Sri Seetharama Chandra Swamy is installed in Ayodhya, which is a dream come true for crores of Hindus, the country welcomes it along with Telangana," she posted on X along with a video of under under-construction Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha(HT File)

The sanctum-sanctorum of the temple where Lord Ram's idol will be kept is nearing its completion. General Secretary of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai on Saturday shared the photos of the sanctum-sanctorum on X. "The sanctum-sanctorum of Lord Shri Ramlala is almost ready. Recently the lighting-fitting work has also been completed. Sharing some photographs with you," he captioned his post.

Ayodhya Ram Temple's construction nearing completion of the sanctum sanctorum | See Pics

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple at noon on January 22. The trust has invited 4,000 saints from all sects for the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple. PM Modi will also attend the inauguration of the temple in Ayodhya next year.

Vedic rituals for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla are expected to begin in Ayodhya on January 16. Ayodhya is witnessing the setting up of multiple tent cities in connection with the arrival of thousands of devotees for the highly anticipated consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh.

(With ANI inputs)