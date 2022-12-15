Dream ends, but sets up a final dreams are made of

Defeats are an integral part of sport; over time, professional sportspersons and hardened fans get used to them. But still, some losses feel personal. Just ask the gladiators from Morocco, and legions of fans across the globe, and particularly in North Africa and the Arab world, who pinned their hopes on the unforgettable surprise package of the 2022 World Cup.

Their dream of winning it all ended when they went down France — in a stadium that was painted red and green in their colours, adorned with flares and songs — but a generation of new football stars was celebrated by the world.

Achraf Hakimi, Sofiane Boufal, Sofyan Amrabat, Hakim Ziyech, Yassine Bounou. Names that will forever be remembered when the first Arabian World Cup is talked about.

The Moroccan dream, which battled till the last minute, created audacious chances when all was lost, and cared not for reputation or occasion, ended a day after the tacticians from Croatia suffered similar heartbreak against Argentina.

But, as often happens in sport, the death of one dream ignites another. And for France and Argentina, and neutral football followers, what a dream the final is.

Legacies will be on the line when the two clash in the final on Sunday. Despite the surprises that Qatar 2022 has thrown up, no one can say that Les Bleus and La Albiceleste don’t deserve to be here. There are many reasons why France and Argentina are the last teams standing in a tournament that began with 32. Kylian Mbappe (23) and Lionel Messi (35), bookending a generation, are two of them. The Paris St Germain team mates have decided games by a turn here, a pass there or goals as unexpected as they were audacious. Telling contributions from Antoine Griezmann, Hugo Lloris, Emiliano Martinez, Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez are also why all of them should be involved in Sunday’s final. Coaches who know how to win tournaments is another.

But the most compelling reason is that both teams have found solutions to every problem thrown at them. From injuries to starting with a defeat, they have dealt with adversities that could have crumpled many teams.

About France first because, well, they are the defending champions. The list of players they missed coming to Doha and then realising that Karim Benzema will have no part to play could have ended the campaign before it began. But France have coped to the extent that coach Didier Deschamps, when asked after Wednesday’s 2-0 semi-final win against Morocco whether he would consider having Benzema back, said: “I am not going to dignify that with a response. Next question, please.”

Injuries to Christopher Nkunku, Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante meant that the midfield composition had to be rethought fast. France adapted by getting Griezmann to link up more with Aurelien Tchoumani and Adrien Rabiot. Chosen Player of the Match on Wednesday, Griezmann has adapted to that role like he was born to do it. Add defensive abilities — his sliding interceptions against Morocco helped France protect the lead given by Theo Hernandez till Randal Kolo Muani made it 2-0 — to his three assists, ability at set-pieces and you get the full package. At 42 international goals, he also knows how to find the net though it hasn’t yet happened here.

Dealing with players’ unavailability is purely a function of a team’s strength in depth. France have it. So when Rabiot didn’t fully recover from fever for the semi-final, Youssouf Fofana slotted in his place. “Experience doesn’t count much for much against quality and the demands they face at their clubs. Potentially they have everything,” said Deschamps referring to midfielders Aurelien Tchouameni and Foffana. Tchouameni is 22 and has played 20 internationals; Fofana in 23 and has played seven, all this year.

France’s depth also showed when Lucas Hernandez was injured in the first game and brother Theo stepped in. It was his goal that put France ahead against Morocco. When Dayot Upamecano also didn’t recover from illness, Ibrahima Konate stepped in. “I chose Ibu Konate because of what he has showed us before. He has the skills to be at this level,” said Deschamps.

With just one proper full back in Hernandez, France have been getting the job done though Morocco was their first clean sheet.

Argentina are the fifth team in the history of the World Cup to be in the final after losing their first game. On Sunday, they can become the second to win it after Spain in 2010.

“The first match was a hard blow to all of us,” said Lionel Messi after the 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia. “At the time we had played the last 36 matches without a loss. To lose to a team nobody thought we could lose to was a strong blow. But this group showed once again its strength. We have done something amazing because every match after that was like a final,” said Messi after the 3-0 win against Croatia.

It was Messi’s brilliant strike against Mexico that revived the campaign of the defending Copa America champions. Will he get his final hurrah? Or will Mbappe end that dream — and ignite another?

