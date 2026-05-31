'Drink lassi, sattu, aam panna': PM Modi suggests cooling measures in midsummer Mann ki Baat

PM Modi spoke about traditional summer beverages such as aam panna, lassi, buttermilk, sattu, kokum, and sol kadhi, describing them as products of local traditions and generations of experience.

"It is very hot in most parts of the country right now. Strong sun, hot winds — it is very important to take care of yourself in such weather," he said, advising people to stay hydrated and follow government-issued guidelines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 134th Mann Ki Baat broadcast on Sunday, urged citizens to take precautions against the ongoing heatwave and highlighted traditional Indian summer drinks, alongside developments in athletics, heritage and conservation.

"You must have noticed that as the heat increases, the taste of home cooking changes, the type of cooking changes. At some places, water from earthen pots is brought forth; in others, curd starts setting, and in others, raw mangoes start boiling — and then starts the time of indigenous drinks," he said.

"You are also familiar with these desi drinks. If you go to North India, you will find aam panna in many places, the taste of raw mango, and relief from the heat. If you go to Punjab or Haryana, you'll find lassi in large glasses. Buttermilk in Rajasthan and Gujarat is like a companion to every meal," he added, speaking in Hindi.

"Sattu sherbet in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh is simply amazing — it fills the stomach and provides strength. Kokum sherbet and sol kadhi in Konkan and Goa. Panakam, neer mor, sambaram in South India, and bael pana in Odisha aren't just drinks, they're a part of the traditions of different regions of India," he further said, as per news agency ANI.

He said people should remember that most of these products “come from our own kitchens, from our farms and fields”.

"There's no big branding, but they embody the experience of generations. You too enjoy these desi drinks during the summer," he added.

PM Modi also talked about different varieties of mangoes in the country and said every region has its own mango, its own flavour.

"Incidentally, the Langra mango has a special quality: it often remains green even after ripening. Bihar's Zardalu, whose aroma can be recognized from afar. Chausa, Malda — each name has memories associated with it. Go to South India, and there's Banganapalli, Totapuri, Neelam, Malgova, Bengal's Himsagar; Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh's Suvarnarekha. In other words, as the place changes, the mango's appearance, colour, and taste also change," he added.

His remarks came days after he chaired a Union Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, where ministers discussed measures to address the heatwave across the country.

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary of the BJP, in a statement issued by his office, said it was a matter of note that sattu and mangoes from the state were mentioned by the PM. "These references project Bihar's unique identity on the national stage," he said.

The Prime Minister also congratulated athletes who set national records during the National Senior Athletics Federation competition in Ranchi.

He highlighted the men's 100-metre race, in which the national record was broken three times within two days by sprinters Gurinder Veer Singh and Animesh Kujur.

Modi also discussed his recent visit to the Netherlands, where 24 Chola-era copper plates were formally returned to India.

On conservation, Modi praised a rescue operation in Uttar Pradesh in which a Gangetic dolphin trapped in a canal was saved after a 13-hour effort.