e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 05, 2019

Drink only after turning 18, advises MP cop. State’s legal drinking age is 21

The policeman went on to claim in the video that a poor man is shamed for drinking alcohol because he drinks it on the road while the rich people drink it inside their home.

india Updated: Oct 05, 2019 11:48 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Hoshangabad
Additional Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Malviya asked children that they can drink, only if they want to, beyond the age of 18. Madhya Pradesh allows people over 21 to buy alcohol.
Additional Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Malviya asked children that they can drink, only if they want to, beyond the age of 18. Madhya Pradesh allows people over 21 to buy alcohol. (Bloomberg)
         

Addressing an alcohol prohibition awareness campaign in the city, the Additional Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Malviya advised young children to only drink alcohol after turning 18 years old.

“We should not drink alcohol even after we grow up,” he said.

“Suppose if someone wants to drink, one can do it only after attaining the age of 18,” Malviya advised the children.

Malviya’s comments drew laughter from the crowd as the legal drinking age across Madhya Pradesh is 21. Quite a few children were in attendance at the event where the Additional Superintendent of Police made the goof-up.

The policeman went on to claim in the video that a poor man is shamed for drinking alcohol because he drinks it on the road while the rich people drink it inside their home.

Speaking to men, the cop advised them to drink alcohol discreetly in the confines of their home.

“Firstly don’t drink alcohol, but if you do, then drink, finish your dinner, see TV and sleep within half an hour. If you drink this way, children and women in the house will not get affected. Accidents will not happen, brawls will not happen. So if you want to drink, do it discreetly,” he said.

Malviya further went on to advice women present at the event to abstain from consuming tobacco because it will leave their teeth dirty.

“You (women) should stay away from tobacco. It doesn’t matter if you wear gold ornaments, you will look beautiful when your teeth remain clean. We should not consume tobacco because it is bad for health but because we do not want our teeth to look dirty,” the cop added.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 11:48 IST

tags
top news
Authorities resume chopping trees at Mumbai’s Aarey; 29 activists arrested
Authorities resume chopping trees at Mumbai’s Aarey; 29 activists arrested
Oct 05, 2019 12:45 IST
NRC likely to be key focus as PM Modi meets Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina
NRC likely to be key focus as PM Modi meets Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina
Oct 05, 2019 12:31 IST
New Trump rule for family-based immigration could hit thousands of Indians
New Trump rule for family-based immigration could hit thousands of Indians
Oct 05, 2019 11:08 IST
Saudi Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms
Saudi Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms
Oct 05, 2019 06:39 IST
UP man sentenced to 6-month jail for diluting milk 24 years ago
UP man sentenced to 6-month jail for diluting milk 24 years ago
Oct 05, 2019 11:45 IST
Ashwin 1 wicket away from Muralitharan’s World Record
Ashwin 1 wicket away from Muralitharan’s World Record
Oct 05, 2019 11:51 IST
Lab technician killed scientist after row over money for sex in Hyderabad: Cops
Lab technician killed scientist after row over money for sex in Hyderabad: Cops
Oct 05, 2019 07:55 IST
Husband replaces wife in ‘maternity’ photoshoot. Sparks reactions
Husband replaces wife in ‘maternity’ photoshoot. Sparks reactions
Oct 05, 2019 12:43 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News