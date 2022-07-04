Drive against single-use plastic items in Hubli-Dharwad

Hubli-Dharwad municipal corporation officials have conducted an inspection in local markets of the area and seized single-use plastic from the shops.

“We have conducted an inspection on ban plastic usage in Janta Bazaar market area and put fines on plastic bags. We have asked to issue a notice regarding this issue,” said Sridhar Dandappanavar, chief health officer.

He said, “From July 1 onwards, single-use plastic has been banned throughout the state, so we have issued a fine against those still using them.”

Under the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, the manufacture, import, storage, distribution, sale and use of any single-use plastic has been banned.

Sticks, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice cream sticks, polystyrene for decoration (thermocol), plastic plates, plastic cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straws, sweet boxes, invitation cards, cigarette boxes trays, wrapping or packing film less than 100 microns, stirrers, etc. are banned including plastic or PVC banners. The trade of single-use plastic across the country is estimated to be around 20 thousand crores annually.

A National Control Room has been established in the Central Pollution Control Board to monitor the enforcement of the ban, besides asking the state boards to undertake comprehensive Awareness activities including social media campaigns, and interactive meetings with industries, colleges, schools and other institutions.

The state boards have further been directed to intensify inspections of industrial and commercial establishments for effective implementation of the ban.

In line with the clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to phase out single-use plastic items by 2022, the environment ministry notified the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, on 12 August 2021.