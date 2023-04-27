Chhattisgarh Maoist attack: Blood splattered all over in seconds, says driver who was part of convoy

A split-second decision to slow down to chew tobacco made the difference between life and death for a 22-year-old, who was driving one of the vehicles in the police convoy that was attacked by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Wednesday, killing 11 people.

Eleven people were killed in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Wednesday. (PTI)

The man’s vehicle, a Mahindra Scorpio, was ahead of the rented minivan that was eventually blown up with an improvised explosive device (IED) but he slowed down just before approaching the ill-fated stretch near Aranpur police station, and allowed the minivan behind him to overtake him. The next minute, explosives tore through the vehicle.

“It was a horrific incident. The vehicle was blown in front of me. I was around 200 metres from the vehicle and saw the bodies and vehicle blown into pieces,” said the driver, who requested anonymity citing security concerns.

He said the blast – carried out using 40kg of explosives, according to the police – was so severe that the bodies of the jawans were thrown several metres in the distance.

“Within seconds, I saw that there was blood and body parts scattered all around. I heard two gunshots from the jungle. I jumped out of the vehicle and crawled underneath. There were seven jawans in my vehicle who challenged the Maoists hiding inside the jungle and started firing in the forest,” he said.

The victims were part of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), which is staffed largely by local tribal communities and some former insurgents who laid down their arms.The personnel were on their way back after an anti-Maoist operation around 75km away.

The driver said that the firing continued for about 15 minutes . “There was smoke all around and I could not see anyone in the jungle,” he added.

“After firing for at least 15 minutes, the jawans instructed me to go back to Aranpur police station. They gave me cover fire and I ran towards the police station which was 700 meters from the spot. I stopped the other vehicles of the convoy and raised the alarm,” he said.

The shock of the explosion and seeing the mangled remains strewn about is yet to sink in, but he thanked his destiny for being alive. “My vehicle was second in the convoy and I slowed down to chew tobacco. It was then the third vehicle in the convoy went ahead of my jeep. It was my vehicle which was the target,” he said, shaking with fear.

The reality of losing his friends was sinking in. “I knew the other driver, Dhaniram Yadav, he was my friend … We lost him,” he said, biting back tears.

The deceased personnel were identified as head constables Joga Sodi, Munna Ram Kadti and Santosh Tamo, constables Dulgo Mandavi, Lakhmu Markam, Joga Kawasi, Hariram Mandavi, and informers Raju Ram Kartam, Jairam Podiyam and Jagdish Kawasi.

Most of the victims were residents of Dantewada district, police said.

