Drone, data units part of India’s defence ’47 vision

NEW DELHI: India is preparing to initiate far-reaching military reforms to ensure its armed forces are ready for future battlefield challenges, with the proposed creation of a drone force, a data force and a defence geospatial agency standing out among the raft of goals it seeks to pursue and accomplish by 2047 when the country marks its Independence centenary. Indian military vehicels drive past during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2026. (REUTERS)

The roadmap, Defence Forces Vision 2047, to transform the military into a world-class force also seeks to establish a space command, a cyber-command, a cognitive warfare action force and a national air defence shield under Mission Sudarshan Chakra as the character of war evolves rapidly due to technological advancements.

The vision document lays down that the revamp will be carried out in three phases: up to 2030 (era of transition), 2030-40 (era of consolidation) and 2040-47 (era of excellence).

“The challenges of the future will demand adaptability, courage and resilience,” defence minister Rajnath Singh said in a foreword to the document that outlines strategic priorities and goals for the next two decades to tackle new geostrategic, technological and security realities. Singh released the document on Tuesday but its contents became public on Thursday.

The document delves into how the rapid march of technology profoundly impacts war and warfighting, noting that emerging technologies such as hypersonics, robotics, stealth, drones, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence are expanding the battlespace and changing the concept of force application during combat.

“Still unknown or unexplored are dual use technologies that may cause a disruptive effect, forcing a paradigm shift in the fundamental essence of war and warfighting. The exponential growth in sensors, data storage and advanced data analytics, processing power, connectivity, automation, machine learning and AI are all significantly impacting warfare. India’s defence forces must seize this opportunity and enhance their strength by incorporating niche and emerging warfighting technologies as part of their modernisation,” it says.

Future war strategies, the document notes, will rely on seamless integration of networks, secure communications and superiority in data management. “Security challenges are no longer restricted to land, maritime or air domain. They are expanding into new domains including cyber, space and cognitive.”

Jointness and synergy among the services are a central pillar of the vision. “Synergised use of force will require tri-service integration of a high order. The spirit of jointness must prevail in all rank and file of the three services which will be the bedrock of integration,” it says.

Last year, Singh said jointness in the military --- a prerequisite to the creation of theatre commands --- cannot be achieved through structural reforms alone but will also require a change in mindset and the challenges involved will have to be tackled through dialogue and understanding, stressing that tri-service integration is a must for survival in a fast-changing security environment.

Jointness and integration must be pursued relentlessly to improve synergy and enable unified planning and execution of operations across multiple domains, the document points out. The armed forces have been asked to integrate networks which will pave the way for integrated communication, ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), targeting and air defence; formalise a tri-services integrated logistics and inventory management system; introduce organisational efficiency through de-layering, optimisation and restructuring; raise a joint headquarters and operationalise the joint operations coordination centre; and segregate force generation and force application by raising integrated structures for operational command.

A modern, strong and combat ready military (lethal and meritocratic) is key to ensuring India’s territorial integrity and internal stability, which is essential to foster an environment conducive to growth and prosperity, the document says.

The armed forces cannot afford to be ‘status quoist,’ it adds.

“Preparing for and winning future wars will need more than just modern equipment. It will need an imaginative, innovative and inventive approach when it comes to planning of operations and employment of forces. Given the rapid advancements in warfighting techniques and technologies, a dynamic, adaptive and agile defence force will be better positioned and structured for victory.”

It calls upon the armed forces to strengthen deterrence through the acquisition of intelligent platforms, combat assets and force multipliers; promulgate national and theatre strategies for envisaged threats; create resilient border infrastructure; strengthen coastal surveillance and introduce air domain awareness over maritime zones; expand underwater domain awareness; and augment terrestrial warfare capability with space-based capacities in ISR, positioning, navigation, and communication.

The military has also been asked to build resilient and responsive cyber defence networks, expand the airspace envelope to near space, and invest in autonomous and intelligent systems.

It states that the challenges in transitioning from a 20th-century military force to the envisioned one are plentiful.

“Sustained investments are required to realise this vision. The leap in capacities and capabilities envisaged can neither be met through standard off-the-shelf acquisitions nor by employing these capabilities through mere replication of existing doctrines and strategies drawn from around the globe. Indian solutions --- covering the entire canvas from threat mitigation to balanced technological infusion, force structuring, doctrines, and secure supply chains --- would have to be implemented to secure national interests,” it adds.