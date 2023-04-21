Drones, bomb squad, NIA in Poonch after terror attack on Army truck: What we know

The Indian Army and other security forces have launched a massive manhunt to find out the terrorists involved in the attack on a military truck in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Thursday that killed five soldiers attached with the Rashtriya Rifles.

Top updates on Poonch terror attack on army truck:

Security personnel during a cordon and search operation after a terror attack in which five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured on Thursday at the Bata-Doriya area in Poonch district.(PTI)

1. A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to visit Poonch. The NIA team, including a Deputy Inspector General and Superintendent of Police rank officers, is expected to visit the spot later on Friday along with a team of forensic experts to collect initial details of the incident, news a agency ANI reported.

2. A bomb disposal squad and special operations group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police reached the spot at Bhimber Gali in Poonch where five soldiers lost their lives in the terror attack.

3. A massive search operation was launched in the forests of Jammu and Kashmir's Bata-Doriya area to track the terrorists.

4. The deceased soldiers identified as havildar Mandeep Singh, lance naik Debashish Baswal, lance naik Kulwant Singh, sepoy Harkrishan Singh and Sepoy Sewak Singh were attached with the army's Rashtriya Rifles unit and were deployed for counterterrorist operations in the area.

5. Some reports suggest that the Bata-Doriya area has been cordoned off and drones and sniffer dogs are being used to trace the terrorists.

6. Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and all ranks of the Indian Army salute the supreme sacrifice of the soldiers.

7. Defence minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by Army Chief General Manoj Pande on the death of the five soldiers.

8. According to inputs from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, no less than seven Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists used rocket-propelled grenades and assault rifles against the RR jawans travelling in the truck.

9. It's still not clear whether the truck got fire through the direct RPG hit or was set on fire by terrorists after the gunning down the Indian troopers.

10. While Nagrota-based 16 Core has launched a massive manhunt for the terrorists in the sector, the incident has direct links to Pakistan's opposition to the G20 event in Srinagar in May.

