Makeshift barricading with barbed wires at Singhu Border.(PTI)
Drones, high alert: Delhi turns into a fortress ahead of 'chakka jam'

  • However, farmers leaders have said the chakka jam, which will begin from 12pm to 3pm, will not affect Delhi.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:59 AM IST

Police are on high alert in Delhi on Saturday ahead of the three-hour nationwide blockade of state and national highways by farmers, who are intensifying their agitation against the three agricultural laws through the 'chakka jam'. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the farmers' unions protesting against the farm laws, said emergency and essential services such as ambulances and school buses will not be stopped during the 'chakka jam'.

However, farmers leaders have said the chakka jam, which will begin from 12pm to 3pm, will not affect Delhi. Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh will also not witness any road blockade, however, farmers who are protesting there have been asked to stay on standby, farm union leader Rakesh Tikait had confirmed. Tikait is the spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union and is among the leaders spearheading the farmers' movement.

In a bid to avoid the violence and chaos during the farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day, the Delhi Police is keeping a strict vigil in the city as it deployed thousands of personnel and additional forces. It said in a statement that around 50,000 personnel of the police, paramilitary and reserve forces are standing guard at various key points of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). At ITO intersection, multilayered security measurements were seen as police put out barbed wires over their barricades. Heavy barricading was also placed at Minto Road which is near the Red Fort.

The police have also deployed drone in the national capital to monitor the situation. At least 12 Metro stations in the national capital have also been put on alert.

The 'chakka jam' is being staged as a symbolic protest against the internet suspension and the extra security around the protest areas at Delhi borders. From November last year, thousands of farmers from different parts of the country, including Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh, have been demonstrating against the three farm laws brought in by the Centre. Calling the agriculture reforms anti-farmers, the protesters are demanding a repeal of the laws. They are also demanding a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.


An aerial view of farmers' protest site at Ghazipur border, ahead of farmers' proposed 'Chakka Jam' against the Centre's three agri laws, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo )
A view of farmers' protest site at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, (PTI)
Actor Sunny Leone is vacationing in Kerala.
Makeshift barricading with barbed wires at Singhu Border.(PTI)
The health ministry’s dashboard showed at 8am there were 148,590 active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday.(PTI)
IMD said northerly/north-westerly winds have set in over most parts of northwest India and will result in the fall of minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees C during the next two to three days.(HT_File)
Delhi has reported a total of 1,194 active Covid-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).(Bloomberg)
RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari's remark against Sachin Tendulkar came in for sharp criticism from the ruling BJP and its ally JD(U) which demanded an apology from him.(Reuters Photo)
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination site inside a church in the Bronx borough of New York, US, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Bloomberg File Photo)
Workers at a site to make barricades, to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital during their ongoing protest against Centre's farm reform laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi.(PTI)
Guhika said she was inspired by her father and grandfather to do charity work.(HT Photo)
An aerial view of farmers' protest site at Ghazipur border, ahead of farmers' proposed 'Chakka Jam' against the Centre's three agri laws, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo )
Madras high court warned that intolerance of other religions threatens peace and liberty.(HT File)
The government has compared the violence on Republic Day to the violence and chaos seen during the siege of the US Capitol on January 6.(AP)
Icons for the smartphone apps TikTok and WeChat are seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing.(AP File)
David Coleman Headley, the Pakistani-born American LeT operative, told the court that he had visited Pune and conducted a reconnaissance of the Indian Army Southern Command Headquarters in Pune.(PTI)
Security tightened during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
