Drones, high alert: Delhi turns into a fortress ahead of 'chakka jam'
- However, farmers leaders have said the chakka jam, which will begin from 12pm to 3pm, will not affect Delhi.
Police are on high alert in Delhi on Saturday ahead of the three-hour nationwide blockade of state and national highways by farmers, who are intensifying their agitation against the three agricultural laws through the 'chakka jam'. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the farmers' unions protesting against the farm laws, said emergency and essential services such as ambulances and school buses will not be stopped during the 'chakka jam'.
However, farmers leaders have said the chakka jam, which will begin from 12pm to 3pm, will not affect Delhi. Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh will also not witness any road blockade, however, farmers who are protesting there have been asked to stay on standby, farm union leader Rakesh Tikait had confirmed. Tikait is the spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union and is among the leaders spearheading the farmers' movement.
Also Read | Farmer leaders ready for talks with Centre but without any condition
In a bid to avoid the violence and chaos during the farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day, the Delhi Police is keeping a strict vigil in the city as it deployed thousands of personnel and additional forces. It said in a statement that around 50,000 personnel of the police, paramilitary and reserve forces are standing guard at various key points of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). At ITO intersection, multilayered security measurements were seen as police put out barbed wires over their barricades. Heavy barricading was also placed at Minto Road which is near the Red Fort.
The police have also deployed drone in the national capital to monitor the situation. At least 12 Metro stations in the national capital have also been put on alert.
The 'chakka jam' is being staged as a symbolic protest against the internet suspension and the extra security around the protest areas at Delhi borders. From November last year, thousands of farmers from different parts of the country, including Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh, have been demonstrating against the three farm laws brought in by the Centre. Calling the agriculture reforms anti-farmers, the protesters are demanding a repeal of the laws. They are also demanding a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Leone, vacationing in Kerala, questioned by police for missing 2 events
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drones, high alert: Delhi turns into a fortress ahead of 'chakka jam'
- However, farmers leaders have said the chakka jam, which will begin from 12pm to 3pm, will not affect Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With 11,713 fresh Covid-19 cases, 95 deaths, India’s tally now over 10.8 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Light to moderate rain expected in central and eastern India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt declares 6 hospitals completely 'Non-Covid'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre fielded Tendulkar to counter global support for farmers: RJD leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: India’s active Covid-19 cases drop below 149,000; recoveries over 10.5 mn
News updates from HT: UN body calls for 'maximum restraint' by farmers, govt
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12-yr old Jammu girl donates earnings to fight Covid-19 pandemic
- Guhika said she was moved to see the plight of migrant labourers during the lockdown and wanted to help the needy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers call for 3-hour ‘chakka jam’, say Delhi won’t be impacted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Danger to secularism: Madras HC tells evangelist who derided Hinduism, junks FIR
- The court said that propagation of any religion cannot be at the cost of injuring the sentiments and rights of fellow citizens who are part of the rich culture and value system that India embodies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN human rights agency calls for 'maximum restraint' by farmers and authorities
- Earlier, the US called for dialogue to address the farmers’ protest and backed peaceful demonstrations and freedom of expression. Washington also offered support for reforms that improve and open up India’s markets to attract private investments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt blocked 296 mobile apps since 2014: Centre tells Rajya Sabha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No indication that India has given up extradition of Headley: Ranas' attorney
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox