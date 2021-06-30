Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Drones, low flying objects banned in Rajouri following Jammu drone attack
india news

Drones, low flying objects banned in Rajouri following Jammu drone attack

Security experts have said that this is the first time that drones are being used in an attack on a major defence installation in the country.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 06:34 PM IST
Jammu: Army personnel patrol during a high alert after two drones were noticed hovering over Ratnuchak-Kaluchak military station area on Sunday night, in Jammu. (PTI)

The border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir banned operation of drones and low flying objects in its territory with immediate effect on Wednesday following the Sunday attack on military installation in Jammu using drones, believed to be operated from across the boundary with Pakistan.

Following the order, issued by Rajouri deputy magistrate RK Shavan, the government agencies using drones for mapping, surveys and surveillance will have to first inform the local police station incharge and executive magistrate, the order said.

On Sunday, two explosive payloads were dropped on an Indian Air Force station in Jammu within 6 minutes of each other by unidentified drones, injuring two security personnel and damaging a building. Another such attack was thwarted within 24 hours by alert security forces that opened fire on unidentified drones hovering over Kaluchak military base in Jammu. Several such sightings have taken place since then over military bases in the region.

Experts have said that this is the first time that drones are being used in an attack on a major defence installation in the country. There have been several incidents of Pakistan-based terrorists using drones in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir to drop arms, ammunition, drugs, and money to fuel terrorism in the region. But experts said Sunday’s attack represented a new security threat.

The use of a small drone to carry out attacks is counted by security analysts as a watershed in asymmetric warfare in India. But it has been used elsewhere, by Islamic State fighters for one, to target forces in Iraq and Syria for years that prompted the United States and drone manufacturers to spend millions of dollars on research to stop what are sometimes called, the “killer bees”.

Initial investigations into Sunday’s attack have pointed to the role of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the drone strike at a Jammu air force station.

Following the development, armed forces and military installations at forward bases have been alerted and asked to maintain full vigil to counter this new threat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Man’s tweet about his house help saving to buy her daughter a laptop wins hearts

Timelapse video of sheep herd captured using drone wows people. Clip goes viral

Sisters honour dad with tattoos of his last note to them. Watch moving video

Flippers up! Astronaut shares fun moment with toy penguin in ISS. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP