Drop cases against anti-Sterlite protesters: Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday ordered the withdrawal of most of the cases filed against anti-Sterlite protesters and to provide no-objection certificates (NOC) to those arrested during the protests in Thoothukudi district to pursue higher education and employment opportunities.

The decision was taken on the eve of the third anniversary of the police firing that killed 13 civilians who participated in the protest. The government’s order is based on recommendations in the interim report submitted last week by the inquiry commission headed by Justice Aruna Jegadeesan.

The one-woman commission was set up by the previous AIADMK regime, a day after the firing, to probe the case. “The committee has recommended withdrawal of needless cases filed against the protestors,” said an order from the state. “After consultation with the Advocate General and a report from the Director General of Police, the chief minister issued directions.”

The committee also recommended monetary compensation, which the government accepted and has decided to provide ₹1 lakh each to 93 people who were arrested. One person died in jail, and his mother would be given compensation of ₹2 lakh, the order added.

Most cases will be withdrawn except those against protestors, whose cases relating to damages to public property have been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the order mentioned. All cases were filed against protesters before May 22, 2018, except those that are pending in the Supreme Court.

Residents and activists had been protesting in Thoothukudi to shut down the Vedanta Limited-owned Sterlite copper smelting plant due to complaints of pollution on May 22, 2018, the 100th day of the protest, at least 13 civilians were killed and several grievously injured in a police firing which is being probed by the CBI and the retired justice Aruna Jagadeesan committee. After the incident, the state shut down the factory citing environmental violations and a case for Vedanta’s plea to re-open is pending in the apex court. However, the Supreme Court recently allowed the factory to re-open only its oxygen plant to generate medical grade oxygen which is in rising demand across the country to treat critical Covid-19 patients.