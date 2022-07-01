Droupadi Murmu gets support from this ex-BJP ally

Droupadi Murmu, the National Democratic Alliance candidate for the 2022 presidential elections, received the support from former BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday, news agency PTI reported.

The decision was taken a day after BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda reached out to Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal to seek support for Murmu. The Akali Dal had snapped ties with the saffron party over the now-witndrawn farm laws.Badal on Friday met Droupadi Murmu at a guest house in Chandigarh. "Keeping our political differences aside, we have decided to choose the right path. The SAD's history says that it always fought for the poor, minorities and the weaker section. After considering for almost three hours, we (in the core committee meeting) unanimously decided that we will support Murmuji," said Badal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Citing issues of farm laws and the release of Sikh prisoners, Badal said his party has "many differences with the BJP" but the SAD always worked for the poor and weaker section of society.

Droupadi Murmu, the National Democratic Alliance candidate for the 2022 presidential elections, received the support from former BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday, news agency PTI reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decision was taken a day after BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda reached out to Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal to seek support for Murmu. The Akali Dal had snapped ties with the saffron party over the now-witndrawn farm laws. Badal on Friday met Droupadi Murmu at a guest house in Chandigarh. "Keeping our political differences aside, we have decided to choose the right path. The SAD's history says that it always fought for the poor, minorities and the weaker section. After considering for almost three hours, we (in the core committee meeting) unanimously decided that we will support Murmuji," said Badal.

Citing issues of farm laws and the release of Sikh prisoners, Badal said his party has "many differences with the BJP" but the SAD always worked for the poor and weaker section of society.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"This issue is of a woman who belongs to a poor family and she is getting an opportunity to become the President," he said.

The Akali Dal support for Murmu comes hours after Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said she could have considered the NDA nominee as the consensus candidate had the BJP consulted her over the nomination. “The BJP asked for our suggestion but did not tell us who was its nominee,” she said. With Akali Dal's endorsement, the chances of Droupadi Murmu being elected to the top constitutional post have received a boost as regional parties like Biju Janata Dal and YSR Congress have already extended support.Droupadi Murmu is contesting elections against opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. The 84-year-old opposition nominee has served as union minister under Chandra Shekhar and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He quit the Trinamool Congress before being named the opposition candidate. The presidential election will be held on July 18 and the counting of votes will take place on July 21. The new president will take oath on July 25.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON