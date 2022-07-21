Droupadi Murmu has edge over Yashwant Sinha in Prez race | 5 facts about her

India is set to get its 15th president today as the counting of votes for the presidential elections will be held. While the contest lies between BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, Murmu is likely to be the top choice for the country's highest constitutional position. Meanwhile, BJP's massive victory celebration preparations are underway across the country for Murmu.

Here are five things to know about NDA's Droupadi Murmu:

1. Born on June 20, 1958, Droupadi Murmu became the vice-chairperson of the Rairangpur NAC and the vice-president of the BJP’s state ST morcha in 1997.

2. In 2000, she became the MLA from Rairangpur and was handed the portfolio of minister of state in the Odisha government’s transport and commerce and animal husbandry departments.

3. Later, in 2002, Murmu was appointed as the national executive member of the BJP’s ST morcha and then again became the MLA in 2004. In 2006, Murmu was appointed as the state president of the ST morcha. The NDA presidential candidate has been awarded the ‘Nilakantha Award’ in 2007 for the best MLA of the year.

4. In 2010, Murmu was appointed as the BJP’s district president in Mayurbhanj (west) and was re-elected in 2013. In 2015, she became the first tribal governor of Jharkhand and remained in office till 2021.

5. If elected as the president of India, Murmu will be the first tribal President of India and the country's second female President.