Presidential Election Result 2022 LIVE: Counting of votes begins
Presidential Election Result 2022 LIVE: India is set to get its 15th president today as the votes will be counted for the presidential elections is underway. The contest lies between BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. However, BJP's nominee Murmu is likely to be the odds-on favourite to be elevated to the country's highest constitutional office.
The former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu, if elected, will be the first tribal President of India and the country's second female President.
Meanwhile, local BJP is planning victory celebrations for Murmu after the results are announced.
On July 18, all elected MLAs and MPs across the country had voted for Ram Nath Kovind's successor between 10 am to 5 pm across 31 locations including the Parliament House and 30 centres within state legislative assemblies. Of the 736 electors comprising 727 MPs and nine MLAs who were permitted by the Election Commission to vote at Parliament House, 728 electors cast their votes. The total turnout at Parliament House was 98.91 percent.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jul 21, 2022 11:02 AM IST
Counting of votes begins
The counting of votes to elect India’s next President has started in the Parliament.
-
Jul 21, 2022 11:00 AM IST
Droupadi Murmu has edge over Yashwant Sinha in Prez race | 5 facts about her
While the contest lies between BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, Murmu is likely to be the top choice for the country's highest constitutional position. Read more about her
-
Jul 21, 2022 10:52 AM IST
Congress ally JMM, other parties back Droupadi Murmu for President
Congress ally JMM, Shiv Sena, YSR Congress Party, among parties supporting Murmu. Read more here
-
Jul 21, 2022 10:25 AM IST
Who will be allowed in the counting hall?
Only counting officers, officials deployed to assist the Rajya Sabha Secretary General, candidates and one authorised representative of each candidate, observers appointed by the Election Commission and media persons with valid passes will be allowed entry into the counting hall.
-
Jul 21, 2022 10:17 AM IST
BJP to massively celebrate Murmu's victory
The BJP high command has instructed the office bearers and workers that the BJP will celebrate the victory of Droupadi Murmu in every part of the country, reported ANI citing sources.
-
Jul 21, 2022 10:05 AM IST
‘We are hopeful…', says Murmu's brother Tarinisen Tudu
There is an atmosphere of happiness here as we are hopeful that Droupadi Murmu will become the next President of India. It is a matter of pride for the tribal community, Odisha and the country: Tarinisen Tudu, brother of NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu (ANI)
-
Jul 21, 2022 10:04 AM IST
Preparations underway at Parliament
Preparations are underway at the Parliament ahead of the counting of votes.
-
Jul 21, 2022 09:55 AM IST
Total voting turnout at parliament house was 98.91%
Out of 736 electors comprising 727 MPs and nine MLAs permitted by the Election Commission to vote at the Parliament house, 728 (719 MPs and nine MLAs) cast their votes. The total turnout at Parliament House was 98.91 per cent.
-
Jul 21, 2022 09:44 AM IST
Droupadi Murmu's hometown ready for celebration
As India will get its 15th President on Thursday, Odisha's Rairangpur, the native place of NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, began preparations anticipating Murmu's victory. Read more
-
Jul 21, 2022 09:38 AM IST
How are the votes counted?
As India is set to get its 15th president today, here's how counting of votes for presidential elections takes place.
-
Jul 21, 2022 09:33 AM IST
India’s 15th president to be announced today
India is set to get its 15th president today as the votes will be counted for the presidential elections will begin today at 11 am.
