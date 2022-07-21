Presidential Election Result 2022 LIVE: Counting of votes begins

Presidential Election Result 2022 LIVE: India is set to get its 15th president today as the votes will be counted for the presidential elections is underway. The contest lies between BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. However, BJP's nominee Murmu is likely to be the odds-on favourite to be elevated to the country's highest constitutional office.

The former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu, if elected, will be the first tribal President of India and the country's second female President.

Meanwhile, local BJP is planning victory celebrations for Murmu after the results are announced.

On July 18, all elected MLAs and MPs across the country had voted for Ram Nath Kovind's successor between 10 am to 5 pm across 31 locations including the Parliament House and 30 centres within state legislative assemblies. Of the 736 electors comprising 727 MPs and nine MLAs who were permitted by the Election Commission to vote at Parliament House, 728 electors cast their votes. The total turnout at Parliament House was 98.91 percent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON