Home / India News / Presidential Election Result 2022 LIVE: Counting of votes begins
Live

Presidential Election Result 2022 LIVE: Counting of votes begins

Presidential Election Result 2022 LIVE: The counting of votes is taking place in Room No 63 in Parliament House and the result will be declared immediately after the counting.
Presidential candidates Droupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha in file pic.
Presidential candidates Droupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha in file pic.
Updated on Jul 21, 2022 11:02 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Presidential Election Result 2022 LIVE: India is set to get its 15th president today as the votes will be counted for the presidential elections is underway. The contest lies between BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. However, BJP's nominee Murmu is likely to be the odds-on favourite to be elevated to the country's highest constitutional office.

The former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu, if elected, will be the first tribal President of India and the country's second female President.

Meanwhile, local BJP is planning victory celebrations for Murmu after the results are announced. 

On July 18, all elected MLAs and MPs across the country had voted for Ram Nath Kovind's successor between 10 am to 5 pm across 31 locations including the Parliament House and 30 centres within state legislative assemblies. Of the 736 electors comprising 727 MPs and nine MLAs who were permitted by the Election Commission to vote at Parliament House, 728 electors cast their votes. The total turnout at Parliament House was 98.91 percent.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 21, 2022 11:02 AM IST

    Counting of votes begins

    The counting of votes to elect India’s next President has started in the Parliament.

  • Jul 21, 2022 11:00 AM IST

    Droupadi Murmu has edge over Yashwant Sinha in Prez race | 5 facts about her

    While the contest lies between BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, Murmu is likely to be the top choice for the country's highest constitutional position. Read more about her

  • Jul 21, 2022 10:52 AM IST

    Congress ally JMM, other parties back Droupadi Murmu for President

    Congress ally JMM, Shiv Sena, YSR Congress Party, among parties supporting Murmu. Read more here

  • Jul 21, 2022 10:25 AM IST

    Who will be allowed in the counting hall? 

    Only counting officers, officials deployed to assist the Rajya Sabha Secretary General, candidates and one authorised representative of each candidate, observers appointed by the Election Commission and media persons with valid passes will be allowed entry into the counting hall.

  • Jul 21, 2022 10:17 AM IST

    BJP to massively celebrate Murmu's victory

    The BJP high command has instructed the office bearers and workers that the BJP will celebrate the victory of Droupadi Murmu in every part of the country, reported ANI citing sources.

  • Jul 21, 2022 10:05 AM IST

    ‘We are hopeful…', says Murmu's brother Tarinisen Tudu

    There is an atmosphere of happiness here as we are hopeful that Droupadi Murmu will become the next President of India. It is a matter of pride for the tribal community, Odisha and the country: Tarinisen Tudu, brother of NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu (ANI)

  • Jul 21, 2022 10:04 AM IST

    Preparations underway at Parliament

    Preparations are underway at the Parliament ahead of the counting of votes.

  • Jul 21, 2022 09:55 AM IST

    Total voting turnout at parliament house was 98.91%

    Out of 736 electors comprising 727 MPs and nine MLAs permitted by the Election Commission to vote at the Parliament house, 728 (719 MPs and nine MLAs) cast their votes. The total turnout at Parliament House was 98.91 per cent.

  • Jul 21, 2022 09:44 AM IST

    Droupadi Murmu's hometown ready for celebration

    As India will get its 15th President on Thursday, Odisha's Rairangpur, the native place of NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, began preparations anticipating Murmu's victory. Read more

  • Jul 21, 2022 09:38 AM IST

    How are the votes counted?

    As India is set to get its 15th president today, here's how counting of votes for presidential elections takes place.

  • Jul 21, 2022 09:33 AM IST

    India’s 15th president to be announced today

    India is set to get its 15th president today as the votes will be counted for the presidential elections will begin today at 11 am.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
presidential election
india news

'... to humiliate leaders': Yashwant Sinha slams ED over Sonia Gandhi summons

Sonia Gandhi, National Herald case: The ED had summoned Sonia Gandhi on June 8 and then June 21, but the Congress chief was unable to comply because she had tested positive for Covid.
Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha (ANI Photo)
Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha (ANI Photo)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 11:02 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
Close Story
india news

Droupadi Murmu has edge over Yashwant Sinha in Prez race | 5 facts about her

If elected as the president of India, Murmu will be the first tribal President of India and the country's second female President.
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.(Reuters)
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.(Reuters)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 10:58 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
india news

Gujarat police officer tries to stop truck for checking past midnight, run over

It is not clear why the truck did not stop when signalled by the police officer. The container truck was carrying industrial goods and was headed to Haryana from Gujarat’s Bharuch
Gujarat police officer Kiran Raj sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Shree Krishna hospital in Karamsad where he later died. (Getty Images File)
Gujarat police officer Kiran Raj sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Shree Krishna hospital in Karamsad where he later died. (Getty Images File)
Updated on Jul 21, 2022 10:36 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Sharad Pawar dissolves all NCP cells, departments after collapse of MVA govt

All national-level units of the Nationalist Congress Party stand dissolved weeks after the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra – amid many Maharashtra leaders blaming Pawar for the rift inside Se
Sharad Pawar has dissolved all national-level departments and cells of the Nationalist Congress Party.&nbsp;(PTI)
Sharad Pawar has dissolved all national-level departments and cells of the Nationalist Congress Party. (PTI)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 10:33 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
india news

NRC not enough, unfurl national flag to show that one is an Indian: Assam CM

The NRC, first prepared for Assam in 1951, was updated under Supreme Court’s supervision in a bid to remove illegal citizens in Assam
Opposition parties slammed the chief minister for his comments. (File image)
Opposition parties slammed the chief minister for his comments. (File image)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 09:54 AM IST
Copy Link
ByUtpal Parashar
Close Story
india news

'When Modiji faced questioning for 12 hours': BJP attacks Cong's nationwide stir

Congress's satyagraha is blasphemy against the laws of the country and the country's institutions, the BJP said ahead of the Congress's nationwide protest.
BJP questions Congress's nationwide protest as Sonia Gandhi faces ED questioning today.&nbsp;
BJP questions Congress's nationwide protest as Sonia Gandhi faces ED questioning today. 
Published on Jul 21, 2022 09:52 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
india news

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann admitted to hospital in Delhi: Report

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was checked for a stomach ache following which the doctors diagnosed him with an infection.
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted for treatment in Delhi's Apollo Hospital
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted for treatment in Delhi's Apollo Hospital
Published on Jul 21, 2022 09:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI |
Close Story
india news

Presidential Election Result 2022 LIVE: Counting of votes begins

Presidential Election Result 2022 LIVE: The counting of votes is taking place in Room No 63 in Parliament House and the result will be declared immediately after the counting.
Presidential candidates Droupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha in file pic.
Presidential candidates Droupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha in file pic.
Updated on Jul 21, 2022 11:02 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

SC junks Maharashtra Govt’s plea opposing CBI probe against Param Bir Singh

The Uddhav Thackeray government had filed the appeal in May this year against the Supreme Court order handing over five FIRs registered against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme Court ordered CBI to take over the investigation into five cases registered by Maharashtra against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. (Sonu Mehta/HT File Photo)
The Supreme Court ordered CBI to take over the investigation into five cases registered by Maharashtra against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. (Sonu Mehta/HT File Photo)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 09:33 AM IST
Copy Link
ByUtkarsh Anand
Close Story
india news

Monsoon Session 2022 LIVE: Adjournment motion notices in both Houses

  • Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 Live Updates: The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha have failed to conduct any significant business since the Monsoon Session began on July 18.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2022: Both Houses witnessed adjournments on Wednesday as opposition parties continued protests.(HT file)
Parliament Monsoon Session 2022: Both Houses witnessed adjournments on Wednesday as opposition parties continued protests.(HT file)
Updated on Jul 21, 2022 10:56 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
india news

Cong on BJP celebration after MP results: 'Child born at someone else's home…'

According to the BJP, their performance was “historic" since they won 300 out of 347 urban civic bodies.
State Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath&nbsp;(ANI Photo)
State Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath (ANI Photo)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 09:09 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
india news

Highhandedness: Congress on police barricade before Sonia Gandhi's questioning

The Congress on Thursday said the Delhi Police barricaded the party headquarters on 24 Akbar Road barring media to enter the party office. This is an attack on democracy, Jairam Ramesh tweeted. 
Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by the ED on Thursday at 11am.(PTI)
Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by the ED on Thursday at 11am.(PTI)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 09:02 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
india news

‘Sinister strategy’: Cong plans protests over Sonia Gandhi’s questioning by ED today

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory asking people to avoid certain stretches that are likely to be affected due to the protests organised by the Congress to coincide with Sonia Gandhi’s questioning by ED in Delhi
Congress president Sonia Gandhi is expected to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi today in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. (PTI File Photo)
Congress president Sonia Gandhi is expected to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi today in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. (PTI File Photo)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 09:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar
Close Story
india news

Morning brief: CIA chief says Sri Lanka made 'dumb bets' on China

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Two car-shipping carriers berthed at Sri Lanka's Chinese-built Hambantota Port.(AFP)
Two car-shipping carriers berthed at Sri Lanka's Chinese-built Hambantota Port.(AFP)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 08:52 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
india news

'I have none': Taslima Nasreen on Muslim population, ‘More civilised you are…’

Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen said the more civilised one is, less children they have. "My grandmother had 11 children,my mother had 4, my sister is having 1 child, I've none," the author tweeted.
Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen said it is not true that the Muslim community produces lots of children.&nbsp;
Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen said it is not true that the Muslim community produces lots of children. 
Published on Jul 21, 2022 08:21 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out