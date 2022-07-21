Home / India News / Oppn's Yashwant Sinha contesting against NDA's Murmu| 5 things to know about him
Yashwant Sinha has the support of over 30 opposition parties including that of the Congress, TMC, DMK, among others.
Yashwant Sinha(PTI Photo)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 12:03 PM IST
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha is in the race against NDA's Droupadi Murmu to be elected president of India. The counting of votes for India's 15th president began this morning. While the top choice is likely to be Murmu, around 34 opposition parties have been supporting Yashwant Sinha.

Here are five things to know about Yashwant Sinha:

1. Born in 1937, Yashwant Sinha joined the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 1960. He held several posts during his tenure until he retired in 1984.

2. Yashwant Sinha began his political career with the Janata Party in 1984. From 1992 to 2018, Sinha was a member of the BJP and was also a union minister. Over the years he emerged a vocal critic of the BJP government. Sinha's disagreement with the Modi government and BJP on several issues had led to his resignation from the party. Later in 2021, he joined the TMC where he was appointed as the party's national vice president.

3. In March 1998, Yashwant Sinha was appointed as the finance minister. Later, he was appointed as the minister for external affairs from July 2002 to May 2004 during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure.

4. Sinha received the French government's highest civilian award - Officier de la Legion d'Honneur in 2015.

5. Yashwant Sinha has the support of over 30 opposition parties including that of the Congress, TMC, DMK, among others.

Thursday, July 21, 2022
