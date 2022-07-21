'... to humiliate leaders': Yashwant Sinha slams ED over Sonia Gandhi summons

Presidential hopeful Yashwant Sinha spoke out Thursday against the Enforcement Directorate, which will today question Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at its Delhi office over the National Herald case.

Sinha - nominated for the president's post by an opposition front that includes the Congress - said the ED is 'humiliating' political leaders and that its officers should have visited Sonia Gandhi - recovering from Covid-19 - at her residence.

"I strongly condemn the attitude of ED to humiliate political leaders. The officers of ED should have gone to her residence even if they had questions to ask of Sonia Gandhi."

An ex union minister and former member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress, Sinha, 84, is expected to lose to Droupadi Murmu - the BJP's pick to succeed president Ram Nath Kovind.

Sinha isn't the only person to hit out at the ED (and the central government) on Sonia Gandhi's questioning, with Rajasthan chief minister and senior party leader accusing the BJP of ‘misusing central agencies’.

"The way they are misusing central agencies, including ED, is an indication that the democracy is in danger. Our fight is to save the nation. Today, if they would have been in our place, they would have indulged in arson," he claimed.

Sonia Gandhi has been summoned to the ED office at around the same time.

The Congress - which has already furiously protested summons to MP Rahul Gandhi, including burning tyres and jostling with police on the streets of central Delhi - has planned another massive agitation against 'vendetta politics'.

Delhi Police have made elaborate arrangements and also barricaded Akbar Road - where the Congress HQ is located - inviting more criticism.

Authorities also issued an advisory after traffic on major roads were diverted due to the barricades.

The ED had summoned Sonia Gandhi on June 8 and then June 21, but the Congress chief was unable to comply because she had tested positive for Covid and was admitted to hospital.

Last month the ED questioned Rahul Gandhi - a total of more than 50 hours over five days in connection with the National Herald case while protests raged in Delhi and other cities.

