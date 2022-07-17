Droupadi Murmu talks of excitement among tribals, women over her nomination as Presidential candidate

A day before the presidential poll, NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu interacted with MPs from NDA on Sunday and said that tribals and women in the country are excited and delighted over her nomination for the country's top constitutional post, according to sources.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP parliamentary party leaders on Sunday organised a mock drill for voting in the presidential elections, which was attended by ministers and leaders of various NDA allies and all MPs of the ruling alliance.

During the exercise, it was ensured that all MPs cast their votes in an accurate manner so that not a single vote from the ruling alliance goes invalid during the meeting. Dummy ballot papers and a pen similar to the one used for actual voting in the presidential election were used for this exercise, the sources said.

At the conclusion of the drill, Murmu reached parliament and was facilitated by BJP president JP Nadda, Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel, RLJP leader Pashupati Paras and others.

Murmu interacted with NDA MPs on Sunday and thanked them for nominating her as their presidential candidate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"With my nomination, there is excitement among tribals and women," Murmu told the meeting.

"There are around 10 crore tribals with more than 700 communities, and all are delighted with my nomination," she was quoted as saying.

The voting for the presidential election will begin at 10 am on Monday. BJP MPs have been asked to cast their votes at parliament.