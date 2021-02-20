Home / India News / Drug case: Bail plea of Maha minister's son-in-law rejected
Drug case: Bail plea of Maha minister's son-in-law rejected

Sameer Khan's bail plea was rejected by the court but the detailed order has not been made available as yet, special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande said.
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Sameer Khan was arrested by NCB on January 13 for his alleged role in the drugs case in which three persons (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

A Mumbai court on Saturday rejected the bail plea of Sameer Khan, son-in-law of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, in a drugs case.

Khan was arrested by NCB on January 13 for his alleged role in the drugs case in which three persons, including British national Karan Sajnani, have also been charged.

Khan's bail plea was rejected by the court but the detailed order has not been made available as yet, special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande said.

Khan's name had come up in the case after Narcotics Control Bureau raided Sajnani's home and seized 200 kilograms of drugs.

