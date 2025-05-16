Menu Explore
Drug smuggler arrested with smack worth 54 lakh in Dehradun

PTI |
May 16, 2025 03:38 PM IST

The arrest was made following a joint operation by the Anti Narcotics Task Force of the Special Task Force and the Dehradun police.

In a joint operation here, a drug smuggler was arrested and smack worth 54 lakh was allegedly recovered from his possession, the police said Friday.

Smack weighing 163 grams and worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>54 lakh was recovered from the smuggler's possession, police said.(Representational image)
Smack weighing 163 grams and worth 54 lakh was recovered from the smuggler's possession, police said.(Representational image)

Ashish Singhala, a resident of Naya Basti in Race Course, was arrested from the Mothrawala Community Hall on Thursday night.

The arrest was made following a joint operation by the Anti Narcotics Task Force of the Special Task Force and the Dehradun police.

Smack weighing 163 grams and worth 54 lakh was recovered from Singhal's possession, Special Task Force SSP Navneet Singh Bhullar said, adding that 63,490 in cash, which Singhal earned selling the drugs, was also recovered.

During the interrogation, Singhal, who works as a security guard, said he brought the smack from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

He then sold the smack in small pockets to local boys, Bhullar added.

Singhal has been jailed before under the Narcotic Drugs And Psychotropic Substances Act.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Drug smuggler arrested with smack worth 54 lakh in Dehradun
