Drugs for rare diseases exempted fully from basic customs duty

The government on Thursday announced a full exemption of drugs and food imported for personal use for the treatment of rare diseases from basic customs duty, saying it will result in substantial cost savings and provide much-needed relief to the patients.

Basic customs duty of 10% is generally charged for medicines. (HT PHOTO)

In a notification, the Union finance ministry said the annual cost of treatment for some rare diseases may vary from ₹10 lakh to over ₹1 crore annually. It added individual importers need to produce certificates from central or state officials to avail of the exemption for the diseases listed under the National Policy for Rare Diseases, 2021.

Basic customs duty of 10% is generally charged for medicines. In some categories of lifesaving drugs and vaccines, it is either concessional 5% or zero. Exemptions were earlier provided to specified drugs for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Officials said the government has been getting representations for customs duty relief for medicines used in the treatment of other rare diseases.

The exemption on Thursday was announced days after Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor’s tweet about Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s intervention in getting ₹7 lakh GST exemption for the cancer medication worth ₹65 lakh of a girl went viral on Tuesday.

Tharoor said the girl’s parents approached him saying she was suffering from rare cancer and needed an injection costing ₹65 lakh. The parents told Tharoor that they needed an additional ₹7 lakh for GST and that they could not afford that.

Tharoor said the girl needed the medicine immediately as the drug was perishable and would expire in the custody of customs. ‘’The family will get their injection, the baby will live, and our exchequer will sacrifice 7 lakhs in GST income to bring life and joy to a small child. Whenever I am assailed by doubts about spending so much of my life in politics, something like this happens and makes it all worthwhile,’’ said Tharoor.

Pembrolizumab, which is used in the treatment of cancer, is among the drugs the government fully exempted from basic customs duty on Thursday.

The finance ministry’s notification said drugs and special food required for the treatment of these diseases are expensive and need to be imported. “It is estimated that for a child weighing 10 kg, the annual cost of treatment for some rare diseases may vary from ₹10 lakh to more than ₹1 crore per year with treatment being lifelong and drug dose and cost, increasing with age and weight,” said the notification.