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Drugs hidden in woman's private parts, seven arrested in MDMA haul in Kerala

The operation began on Friday night when personnel from the Peechi police station intercepted a car during a vehicle inspection at Vaniyampara.

Published on: Jun 28, 2026 03:32 pm IST
Written by Priyanjali Narayan
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Seven people, including two women, were arrested in Kerala's Thrissur district after police uncovered a 308-gram MDMA haul in two linked narcotics cases, with part of the synthetic drug allegedly recovered from the private parts of one of the women, officials said on Sunday.

Finding the behaviour of the four occupants suspicious, officers carried out a detailed search and recovered two grams of MDMA concealed in the private parts of one of the two women.(Image for representation)

The operation began on Friday night when personnel from the Peechi police station intercepted a car during a vehicle inspection at Vaniyampara, according to a PTI report.

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Returning after attending a party in Palakkad

Finding the behaviour of the four occupants suspicious, officers carried out a detailed search and recovered two grams of MDMA concealed in the private parts of one of the two women.

The four arrested were identified as Shifaz (26) of Kakkassery, Vidya (28) of Nenmeni, Jishnu (27) of Attayoor and Sreelakshmi (20) of Nambazhikad.

The District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force was informed, and during questioning, the accused allegedly told investigators they were returning after attending a party at a resort in Muthalamada in Palakkad district.

Police later arrested Sumesh, 25, in connection with the case.

Officials said a total of 308 grams of MDMA, valued at more than 15 lakh, was seized in the two cases registered at the Peechi and Chavakkad police stations.

All seven accused were produced before a court earlier on Sunday and were remanded to judicial custody, police said.

 
kerala drugs thrissur
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