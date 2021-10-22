Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Drugs probe: Ananya Panday arrives for questioning for second day

Actor Ananya Panday arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) office in Mumbai for questioning for the second day in connection with the agency’s probe into drugs found on a cruise ship three weeks ago
Officials said Panday, 22, was called for questioning after investigators found WhatsApp conversations between her and Aryan Khan.
Published on Oct 22, 2021 03:56 PM IST
By Manish K Pathak

Actor Ananya Panday arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) office in Mumbai for questioning for the second day in connection with the agency’s probe into drugs found on a cruise ship three weeks ago.

NCB on Thursday expanded its probe into the case and questioned Panday for two hours besides visiting actor Shah Rukh Khan’s home in Mumbai to collect evidence in connection with charges against his son Aryan Khan.

Officials said Panday, 22, was called for questioning after investigators found WhatsApp conversations between her and Aryan, 23, who is in jail on drug consumption and conspiracy charges.

She has maintained she has never consumed any drugs and that the chats with Aryan Khan were all in a lighter vein, said an NCB officer.

An NCB team searched her home on Thursday and seized her mobile phone and laptop. Later in the day, a five-member NCB team visited Khan’s home in connection with the case and left after half an hour.

