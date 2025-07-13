Drunk Audi driver runs over 5 sleeping on footpath in South Delhi

Five people, including an eight-year-old girl, were injured after a car allegedly driven by a drunk driver mounted a footpath and ran over them in South Delhi’s Vasant Vihar area late Saturday night. Medical reports of the driver named, Utsav Shekhar, 40, confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol while driving.(ANI/X)

According to officials quoted by news agency PTI, the victims, including two couples and the child, were asleep on a footpath near Shiva Camp when the incident occurred. The vehicle, an Audi, was reportedly being driven under the influence of alcohol.

The incident took place around 1:45 am on July 9 and the driver was apprehended afterwards. Medical reports of the driver named, Utsav Shekhar, 40, confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol while driving. By the time officers reached the scene, the injured people had already been taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victims have been identified as Ladhi, aged 40, her eight-year-old daughter Bimla, husband Sabami (alias Chirma) aged 45, Ram Chander, aged 45 and his 35-year-old wife Narayani. All the victims are from Rajasthan.

A preliminary investigation by the police and the eyewitness accounts have revealed that a white Audi car drove over the victims who were sleeping on the footpath and Shekhar, who is the resident of Dwarka was apprehended by police on the spot, officials to PTI. Police also said that further investigation is underway to find out the exact sequence of the events and assess any additional negligence. Meanwhile, legal action has been initiated against the accused, Utsav Shekhar.

This is not an isolated incident of drunk driving and road accidents in the country. Drunk driving incidents have been on a rise, with people causing injuries to pedestrians due to their negligence. On July 12, a 75-year old man got severely injured after a drunk policeman on a two wheeler rammed into him in Mumbai’s Worli. Last month, a man lost his life and four others were critically injured when a drunk driver of Hyundai Creta rammed his car to a e-riksha near Gurgaon’s DLF Cyberpark.

