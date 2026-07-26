Drunk man kills pregnant wife in UP's Mahoba; child helps police nab him

A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district for allegedly killing his eight-month-pregnant wife with a sharp-edged weapon while under the influence of alcohol following a domestic dispute,

A police team found injury marks on the woman's head and neck caused by a sharp-edged weapon. (Representative/ Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times)

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According to the police, the accused, identified as Hanif, was arrested after the cops got suspicious of his changing accounts of what led to the death of his wife, even though he was the one who called the police and informed them of the incident.

How the accused was nabbed

Kulpahar circle officer (CO) Aniruddh Singh told news agency PTI that the police received a call around 11.30 pm on Saturday from Hanif. He informed the cops that his wife, identified as 27-year-old Manisha Mansoori, died in the Bijrari village under the Panwari police station area of the Mahoba district.

The officer further said that a police team found injury marks on the woman's head and neck caused by a sharp-edged weapon. He repeatedly changed his account of the incident when questioned by investigators, which led the police to classify him as a suspect in the case.

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{{^usCountry}} The case blew open when the couple's five-year-old son later told the police that his father, allegedly in an inebriated state, attacked his mother several times with a sickle, leading to her death, according to the circle officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case blew open when the couple's five-year-old son later told the police that his father, allegedly in an inebriated state, attacked his mother several times with a sickle, leading to her death, according to the circle officer. {{/usCountry}}

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The police said the victim was around eight months pregnant, and the accused was addicted to alcohol.

The accused confessed to the crime after the child gave his statement against him. The police then arrested the accused for the murder of his wife.

A murder case was registered, and the woman's body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Wife killed for denying alcohol

In an unrelated incident, a man allegedly beat his wife to death and hid her body in an iron trunk after she refused to give him money for liquor in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu last week.

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The incident occurred in Agwana Khurd village under the Surajgarh police station limits on July 18, but came to light four days later after a foul smell started coming from the trunk.

Station House Officer Ram Singh Yadav said the accused, identified as 40-year-old Krishna Kumar Jat, had a dispute with his wife, identified as 34-year-old Sulochana, last Saturday over money for alcohol.

"When the woman refused to give money, the accused allegedly beat her brutally, leading to her death," he said. The police said the accused then tied the woman's hands, placed the body in an iron trunk inside the house and locked it to hide the crime.

After a few days, when a foul smell began emanating, the accused informed an acquaintance, who eventually alerted the police. "The body was found inside a locked trunk and has been kept in the mortuary. The accused has been detained and is being questioned," the officer said.

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The police said the couple's 16-year-old son was not at home at the time of the incident. When he returned, the accused misled him by saying that his mother had gone somewhere. The accused has confessed to the crime during questioning, but the exact manner and weapon used in the murder are yet to be established, the police said.

"The exact cause of death will be confirmed after post-mortem and forensic reports," Yadav said.

The couple had married in 2009. Further investigation is underway, the police added.