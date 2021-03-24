Dry weather likely over NW India from tomorrow: IMD

After widespread rain and thunderstorms over the western Himalayas and parts of the northwestern plains this week, dry weather is likely over the region from Thursday, according to India Meteorological Department.

A Western Disturbance is lying as a cyclonic circulation over Afghanistan and an induced cyclonic circulation is lying over northwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood. Moisture incursion from north Arabian Sea over northwest India is likely to reduce from today. Under the influence of all these meteorological features, scattered rain and thunderstorms are likely over northwest India today. From then on, a dry weather is predicted over the region from Thursday.

“Maximum temperatures are likely to go up over Delhi and other parts of northwest India from March 26. The maximum temperatures are likely to be around 37-38 degrees C (°C) by end of the month,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

Scattered rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning is likely over parts of central and west India during the next two days. Hailstorms are also likely over parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. Due to eastward movement of the Western Disturbance, dry weather will prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan from today, according to IMD. Clear weather conditions are likely over Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh from Thursday.