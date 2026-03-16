Air India, Air India Express cancel all Dubai flights after drone strike near airport

Air India and its budget carrier Air India Express on Monday announced the cancellation of all its flight to and from Dubai, hours after a drone strike was reported near the airport. Air India and Air India Express have announced the cancellation of all flights to and from Dubai. (REUTERS)

In a tweet, Air India said that the decision was taken because the Dubai International Airport has temporarily suspended all flight operations. It also said that passengers can either reschedule their flights for another date or cancel their booking and get a full refund.

Follow live updates on the situation in Dubai here.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused by these unavoidable operational constraints,” the airline said, adding that the staff would be available to assist all passengers.

While the Dubai flights stand cancelled, Air India Express' ad-hoc flight operations to and from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah will continue as announced, the airline said.

A fire was reported near Dubai's international airport on Monday after a drone-related incident, authorities said. "A drone incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) affected one of the fuel tanks," the Dubai Media Office posted on X.

Shortly after, the Dubai airport announced the suspension of flights for the day and major airlines like Emirates also advised passengers to not approach the airport. A Dubai-bound flight of the airline from Kochi returned hours after take-off following the drone incident near the airport.

Among all Middle Eastern countries targeted by Iran, the UAE has been worst hit, having engaged in 1,600 drones and more than 300 missiles since the conflict began.