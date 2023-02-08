Dubai woman Aaftab's friend: 10 things Shradhha murder case chargesheet reveals

The Delhi Police have submitted a 6,629-page chargesheet in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, gory details of which shook the nation last year. Shraddha Walkar was murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala on May 18, 2022. The murder came to light months after when Aaftab disposed of all the body parts and was dating another girl. During the course of interrogation, Aaftab revealed to the police details of how he chopped Shraddha's body parts and meticulously removed all clues. More such details of the murder have been revealed in the chargesheet. Read | ‘Aggressive’ Aaftab used to beat Shraddha often: Charge sheet

Here are 10 new revelations made by the chargesheet

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Aaftab Poonawala was friends with several women including one from Dubai who was the reason behind Aaftab and Shraddha's frequent fights. Aaftab was friends with another woman from Nagpur and another from Gurugram.

2. Aaftab used to beat Shraddha for which Shraddha had to take frequent leaves from her office.

Read | Law books, warm clothes in jail for Aftab, Shraddha Walkar murder accused

3. Aaftab kept Shraddha's body parts in the refrigerator. But whenever his new friend used to visit his flat, he cleaned the refrigerator and put the body parts -- head, torso, both forearms -- in the refrigerator.

4. The chargesheet said Aaftab earlier tried to mislead the police by giving false statements that he burnt her body piece and crushed the bones and thrown away the powder.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. On May 18, Aaftab killed Shraddha and over the next four to five days, he cut the body in 17 pieces -- three pieces of each hand, three pieces of each leg, head, torso, two pieces of pelvis and thumb.

6. Aaftab used the'Blinkit' App to buy trash bags, cleaning materials etc.

7. There was an abnormal purchase of water bottles for the first three days. Aaftab also bought dry ice.

8. Aaftab bought a big, red briefcase from Mehrauli market to dispose of the body parts but then he abandoned the plane as the briefcase was becoming heavy.

9. Aaftab exchanged the phone he was using at the time of the murder and in the following days on Amazon. And before exchanging the phone, he erased all his data. Cops retrieve the phone but no data was found.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

10. After Shraddha's murder, Aaftab started dating another woman from Bubble. The woman, a psychologist, joined the probe and gave the cops the ring that Aaftab gifted her. It was the same ring that Shraddha used to wear.

Not yet found

The saw, its blades and the chopper Aaftab used to dismember Shraddha's body has not been found. Neither all parts of the body have been retrieved, the final report said. Poonawala told police he disposed of the saw and the chopper in Aya Nagar near MG Road in Gurugram.

Shraddha's mobile phone, debit and credit cards have not been found.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.