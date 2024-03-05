Dumka gang-rape: What Jharkhand judge said after meeting Spanish vlogger

The Spanish travel vlogger who was allegedly gangraped in Jharkhand's Dumka is in a physically stable condition but “emotionally shattered”, said a principle district judge after meeting her on Monday. Four accused have been arrested in the gang rape case so far (PTI)(PTI)

Anil Kumar Mishra, Dumka’s principal district judge (PDJ) and chairman of the District Legal Services Authority met the Spanish national who was allegedly raped by seven men in Dumka, and submitted a report regarding the same to the Jharkhand Legal Services Authority (JHALSA), reported The Indian Express.

In his report, Mishra said his team had ensured that the woman had ample security and safety while the investigation proceeded. The PDJ team further assisted her in recording her statement under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, and ordered a compensation of ₹10 lakh to be paid to her.

The Dumka judge said in his report, "(We) assured them that the wrongdoers will be apprehended as soon as possible and prosecuted. The victim was emotionally shattered but was in stable physical condition, and medical examination was in process.”

Four people in connection with the case have been arrested by the Jharkhand police till now, while the search is on for the other accused. Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad took suo moto cognizance of the case, and directed the police to file reports regarding the case on a regular basis.

Spanish couple's appeal on social media

The Spanish couple posted a photo of the accused on social media, appealing to the public to assist them and the police in finding him. They wrote in their post that India is a “great country and worth visiting”, thanking the administration for all their assistance.

The couple said in their post, “The point is that a rape or a robbery can happen to you, to your brother, to your mother, to your daughter, to anyone. No one is free from that, in any country in the world. It has happened in Spain, many times. It has happened all over the world… There are violations in all countries in Spain, Brazil, America… So don’t talk nonsense that it’s because we are in India.”

The Jharkhand High Court on Monday directed the superintendent of police in Dumka to file a status report in the matter by Thursday, when the next hearing in the case is scheduled.