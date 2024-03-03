Jharkhand CID, special branch, forensic team begin probe in Dumka rape case

A team of the Jharkhand CID on Sunday began a probe into to Saturday’s horrific gang-rape of a Spanish woman in Dumka district even as three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. The Jharkhand police have arrested three persons in connection with the Dumka rape case. (PTI)

The CID team, led by assistant director Santosh Kumar, reached at Kurmarhat village under Hansdiha police station on Sunday morning and visited the crime site in Kunji area.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The incident had happened when the Spanish woman and her husband, who had been on a bike tour in India, were staying at a temporary camp in the area on Friday night. The CID team also inspected the site in the forests where the incident of rape took place.

The team also interacted with the police officers and personnel who first met the Spanish woman and her husband after the incident and who took them to the hospital.

Meanwhile, a separate team of the forensic science laboratory (FSL) of Ranchi, which also reached Kurmahat on Sunday, collected evidence from the site.

The team, led by Dr Robin Minz, assistant director (Forensic) of the Jharkhand police and comprising others including Dr Jehangir Imam and Dr Abhishek Sahu, collected a wristwatch, broken parts of a helmet and clothes from the site.

Another forensic team led by Nitish Baraik, which reached from adjoining Jamtara district, also carried out an inspection of the site.

A team of the special branch of the state police led by Plair Kisku, DSP, which also reached the village and took details from police officials.

Meanwhile, a Dumka court on Sunday sent the three arrested persons--Rajan Marandi, Pradip Kisku and Sukhlal Hembrom-- to judicial custody. They were produced in the court of judicial magistrate Sarthak Sharma. The police lodged a case of gang-rape against them.

The trio who are between the age of 20-30 were arrested by police as per the inputs received from the Spanish woman.

Their medical examination was conducted on Saturday in Phulo Jhano Medical College after which they were Kept at a highly secured place at Hansdiha Police station for some time.

Their medical fitness test was again conducted on Sunday afternoon after which they were sent to jail.

Police, meanwhile, conducted intensive raids at different places of the district after registering an FIR on seven persons on the basis of a three-page complaint of the Spanish woman, who is a vlogger.

Repeated efforts to contact Pitambar Singh Kherwar, Dumka superintendent of police (SP) and Santosh Kumar, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Jarmundi, who is heading the probe team failed as police evaded media interaction.