‘Thank God we are alive’: Spanish tourist who was gangraped in Jharkhand

A foreign tourist from Spain, who was allegedly gangraped by seven men in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Friday night, shared chilling details on her Instagram stories on Saturday. The gruesome incident took place at Kurumahat in the Hansdiha police station area where the tourist couple was spending the night in a makeshift tent. Police said that a rape case against the BJP leader was registered based on the complaint filed by the minor girl’s mother (Representative Photo)

“Something has happened to us that we would not wish on anyone. Seven men have raped me,” the woman said in her Instagram story, in which her face can be seen swollen with a lot of injuries.

She added, “They have beaten us and robbed us, although not many things, because what they wanted was to rape me. We are in the hospital with the police.”

Her partner, 64, who was also seen with bruises on his face said, “My face looks like this, but it's not what hurts me the most. My mouth is destroyed but she is worse than me…They have hit me with a helmet several times, with a stone on the head, thank goodness she was wearing the jacket that stops the blow a little…I thought we were going to die. Thank God we are alive.”

Shortly after posting the story, the woman took down the posts saying that the police asked them to turn off the post to not disturb the investigation.

A day after the gruesome incident, the Jharkhand police arrested three men on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Dumka, Pitamber Singh Kherwar said that they are taking the necessary actions, including the medical examination of the victim.

Following the three arrests, the Spanish Embassy in India thanked the authorities for their support. “Thank you all for your support. We need to stand united in our commitment to end violence against women everywhere in the world,” the embassy wrote.