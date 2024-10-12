Dussehra rallies live updates: RSS celebrates Vijayadashami in Nagpur event
Dussehra live updates: Delhi, Noida, Mumbai and other major cities have deployed heavy security and issued advisories to help avoid traffic delays during Dussehra celebrations on Saturday. There will also be a political showdown in Mumbai as the two Shiv Senas have announced rallies to sound the poll bugle ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections....Read More
As nine days of festivities across India come to a head, the police have issued traffic advisories for key areas in Mumbai, Delhi, Noida and other cities where Durga immersions, Ravana Dahan, street plays and more could obstruct the roads.
Dussehra has also set the playing field for a political battle between Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT) in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
The two rival factions are vying for voters support and claiming the legacy of the late Bal Thackeray, ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.
While the Shiv Sena (UBT) will hold its rally at the historic Shivaji Park in Dadar, chief minister Eknath Shinde will address his party at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.
The Dussehra rally is a long-standing Shiv Sena tradition upheld by its founder Bal Thackeray at Shivaji Park since the 1960s and later carried on by Uddhav Thackeray.
Post the party split, the Dussehra rally was held by the Eknath Shinde-led Sena at the MMRDA ground in Bandra Kurla Complex and later Azad Maidan.
Fleets of 3,000 buses each are expected to ferry in workers from across the state for both party factions, leading to large scale crowds. The Mumbai police has pledged more than 12,000 personnel for the Dussehra rallies and the immersion of Durga idols, an official told news agency PTI.
Dussehra live updates: RSS leader at Vijayadashami calls for all languages to be respected
Dussehra live updates: RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi spoke at the Nagpur Vijaya Dashami event and addressed the narrative of a single supreme Indian language.
He said, “States are different and their languages are different, even the small cultures of these states are different. An unwanted illusion is being created that one language is supreme. Every language that is being spoken in India is a national language whether it is Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali or Hindi.”
He also stated that though the languages are different, our thinking as people of India is the same.
Dussehra live updates: President Murmu champions ‘truth’ in Vijay Dashami message
Dussehra live updates: President Draupadi Murmu, in a post on social media platform X, on Saturday, wished the entire country on the auspicious event of Vijayadashami.
In her message she also highlighted the importance of imbibing the significance of truth and morality from the festival.
"It is the festival of the victory of justice over injustice. This festival is a symbol of our belief in the values of truth and morality. On this auspicious occasion, we should pledge that we will siding with justice even in the most difficult circumstances. I wish that this holy festival brings happiness and prosperity in everyone's life and that our country always moves ahead on the path of development," she said.
Dussehra live updates: Riot police stationed ahead of Shiv Sena rallies
Dussehra live updates: Riot police have been stationed in Mumbai, amid a charged political atmosphere where the two rival factions of the Shiv Sena will address party workers and the public.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) will hold its rally at Shivaji Park, while the Eknath Shinde faction will be at Azad Maidan.
Dussehra live updates: More than 12,000 security personnel deployed in Mumbai
Dussehra live updates: More than 12,000 police personnel, six additional commissioners of police, 27 deputy commissioners, 54 assistant commissioners and 2,300 police officers have been brought in to ensure safety and security amid festivities and political rallies planned in the city.
Dussehra live updates: Vijayadashami Utsav of RSS Nagpur with chief Mohan Bhagwat begins
Dussehra live updates: The Vijayadashami Utsav of RSS Nagpur with chief Mohan Bhagwat has begun at 7:40am at Reshimbagh.
Chief guest of the program is Padma Bhushan awardee and former chairperson of the Indian Space Research Organisation ( ISRO), Dr. Radhakrishnan.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be giving a speech to boost worker morale and celebrate the holy event.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis are also present at the event.
Dussehra live updates: Red alert in Punjab for Vijay Dashami and panchayat polls
Dussehra live updates: Punjab police issued a red alert across the state on Friday ahead of the Dussehra celebrations and impending panchayat elections, an official statement said.
"The alert has been sounded on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav to ensure the safety and security of citizens," the statement added.
Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla, said that security has been increased across the state and more than 600 checkpoints have been set up.
All the inter-state and inter-district boundaries in the state have been sealed as well.
Dussehra live updates: PM Modi extends greetings for Vijay Dashami
Dussehra live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings for Vijay Dashami on October 12 in a post on social media platform X.
In his post he said, “Best wishes to my countrymen on Vijayadashami. With the blessings of Maa Durga and Lord Shri Ram, I wish that all of you achieve victory in every sphere of life.”
Dussehra live updates: Noida police issues warning for traffic management during Ramlila event
Dussehra live updates: The Noida police has issued a warning for traffic management and diversions during the Ramlila event in Noida Stadium.
The advisory states, “The general public is informed that until the completion of the Dussehra festival on 12.10.2024, traffic management will be in place for the Ramlila event at Noida Stadium, Sector-21A, Noida, and at the Ramlila grounds in Sector 62, Noida. This includes the Ravan Dahan event and other festivities.”
Traffic headed towards the Sector 62 chowk will be restricted and will later be diverted to the Sector 59 intersection.