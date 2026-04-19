...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

DUSU chief Aryan Maan, ABVP workers forcibly enter DU's Gargi College; AAP questions ‘sanskaar’

DUSU chief Aryan Maan and others were denied entry due to rules, which state that male visitors are allowed only after verification on specific occasions.

Updated on: Apr 19, 2026 10:50 am IST
By Gargi Shukla | Edited by Asmita Ravi Shankar
Advertisement

Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) president Aryan Maan and several Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members allegedly forced entry into Delhi University's Gargi College, drawing ire from the Aam Aadmi Party, which previously governed the national capital.

While police officers acted to restore order at Gargi College, several students reportedly raised slogans against ABVP.(HT Archive/Instagram)

Maan and others reached the campus and forcibly entered the college campus after they were denied entry on the basis of the rules surrounding men's entry into the premises. AAP slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked whether this was the Bharatiya Janata Party -- the party whose government rules Delhi -- and ABVP's idea of "sanskaar" (ethics).

What happened at Gargi College?

According to an earlier HT report, the storming of Gargi College's campus was reportedly linked to the student council elections held on Friday.

A contesting candidate allegedly contacted the DUSU president during voting, claiming the process was unfair, students who spoke on condition of anonymity said.

Police personnel deployed on campus intervened, escorted Aryan Maan and others out of the premises, and maintained order.

While police officers acted to restore order, several students reportedly raised slogans against ABVP.

A senior police officer said that no untoward incident was reported and the election was concluded peacefully, adding that no complaint has been received from any person or group so far.

What ABVP said

While there was no direct response from DUSU chief Aryan Maan, ABVP Delhi state secretary, Sarthak Sharma, said the situation turned tense after a protest.

"A contesting student unaffiliated with either ABVP or left-leaning organisations, contacted the DUSU president alleging she was being treated differently due to her apolitical stance. The ABVP members were initially staging a sit-in protest when a non-teaching staff member allegedly verbally abused them leading them to forcibly enter the campus,” Sharma reportedly said.

AAP's swipe at Modi, BJP & ABVP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shared a video of the incident and the scene at Gargi College on its Instagram handle, saying it was not just a breach, but it also "raises serious questions about student safety".

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party said even though "Beti Bachao" slogans continue to roar, a women's college doesn't even feel safe.

The overlay text on the video shared by AAP said, "They thought it's a girls' college, what will they do? And this is how it went."

The video showed Maan and ABVP members trying to force entry into the college campus, followed by police personnel escorting them out of the premises and students chanting, "ABVP haye haye!"

"Students pushed back and sent them out. Yet the question remains: Is this the Sanskaar BJP and ABVP stand for?"

 
delhi police aam aadmi party bjp abvp dusu
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Home / India News / DUSU chief Aryan Maan, ABVP workers forcibly enter DU's Gargi College; AAP questions ‘sanskaar’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.