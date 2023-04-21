EAM S Jaishankar arrives in Guyana, to hold bilateral discussions

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday reached Guyana where he was accorded a welcome by Hugh Todd, minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation.

Jaishankar shared a picture of his meeting the delegates on his official Twitter account. (Dr S Jaishankar | Twitter)

“Arrived in Georgetown, Guyana to a warm reception from FM Hugh Todd. Look forward to a productive visit”, he wrote.

Jaishankar is on a nine-day trip to Guyana, Panama, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic in a bid to explore bilateral engagement in new areas and this is the first time that the EAM will set foot on North and South America since assuming office.

He held talks with Guyana FM Hugh Hilton Todd on further expansion of overall ties between the two countries.

Jaishankar is also expected to speak with several ministries as well as the leadership and the visit to Guyana is an opportunity for a meeting of foreign ministers in the India-COFCOR (Council on Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR), a group of 15-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM)) format.

Jaishankar will travel to Panama on April 24.

His two-day visit to Panama will include meetings with top government officials where he will be hosted by foreign minister Janaina Tewaney Mencomo.

During the India-SICA Foreign Ministerial Meeting, which will also take place during this tour, he will interact with representatives of the eight-nation Central American Integration System (SICA).

Jaishankar will fly to Colombia on April 25 to meet with dignitaries from the public, commercial, and nonprofit sectors.

Alvaro Leyva Duran, Colombia’s foreign minister, and EAM will evaluate the bilateral ties during this, the country’s first visit at the level of a foreign minister.

Jaishankar will reach the Dominican Republic on April 27.

The country will host India’s highest-level visit since the two nations’ establishment of diplomatic relations in 1999.

In the Dominican Republic, Jaishankar will hold a discussion with his counterpart Roberto Alvarez and the two leaders will inaugurate the Dominican Republic foreign ministry.