EAM Jaishankar discusses pandemic recovery with New Zealand counterpart
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday have spoken to his New Zealand counterpart Nanaia Mahuta and discussed the challenge posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
"It was a pleasure to speak to New Zealand FM @NanaiaMahuta for the first time. Discussed the Covid challenge and our expectations of an early recovery. Our shared interests are expressed bilaterally and in the Indo-Pacific. Look forward to meeting her in person," EAM Jaishankar tweeted.
This was the first time that EAM Jaishankar spoke to Nanaia Mahuta.
Last year, New Zealand had released a new strategic paper "India 2025- Investing in the relationship", in line with its aim to enhance the political engagement with India.
After the release of this paper, EAM had stated that the paper is reflective of the desire to strengthen bilateral ties, a mutually shared objective.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the growing Indian diaspora and students in New Zealand forms a strong link between the two nations, contributing positively to the close partnership between the two countries.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Disastrous’, say green activists as J-K govt gives free pass to stone crushers
- Environmentalist have warned that the decision to allow stone crushers and hot and wet mixing plants to operate without license could have disastrous consequences for Jammu and Kashmir.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Narayanasamy tells Shah to prove corruption or face defama
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No issue in Co-WIN portal, walk-in systems to be streamlined: Harsh Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Domestic flight operations rise, highest since May 25 last year: Puri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Registration for Covid vaccine on CoWIN website, not mobile app: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court judges to get Covid-19 vaccine from tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No data breach in Chinese hacking attempt at power grid system, says govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt's silence indicates it is planning steps against farmers' stir: Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suspended Congress MLAs sit on dharna outside Himachal Pradesh assembly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Concerned by loss of lives in Myanmar, India calls for restraint
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WB coal mining scam: SC seeks Centre's response on plea challenging HC order
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elgar Parishad case: SC may hear Gautam Navlakha’s bail plea this Wednesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EAM Jaishankar discusses pandemic recovery with New Zealand counterpart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PDP workers stage protest in Jammu against fuel price hike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Covid-19 related deaths in 20 states, UTs in last 24 hours: Government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox