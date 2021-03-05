EAM Jaishankar receives Nigerian NSA Babagana Monguno

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday received Nigerian National Security Adviser (NSA) Babagana Monguno and acknowledged the shared traditions, strong solidarity and common aspirations between the two countries.

The information about the Babagana Monguno's arrival to India was shared by Jaishankar through his Twitter handle. He tweeted, "Happy to receive NSA Babagana Monguno of Nigeria. Our nations are united by shared traditions, strong solidarity and common aspirations. His visit provides an opportunity to give these practical shapes."

India is Nigeria's largest trading partner, and Nigeria is India's largest trading partner in Africa. Nigeria is a leading energy security partner of India.

Moreover, India helped Nigeria by supplying vaccines in support of the on-going fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March 2021, Nigeria had received the Made-in-India Covid-19 vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme.

India, is at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 and is emerging as a key supplier of vaccines to over 70 countries on a commercial and humanitarian basis.

