Union external affairs minister, Dr. S Jaishankar, stated that India is ready to help end the Ukraine war. Speaking to reporters on Thursday during his visit to Kyiv, the external affairs minister said that if needed, India stands ready to mediate.
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"If India can be of any help, in any manner, we are there," Jaishankar said alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, as per news agency Reuters.
He also added that attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea were also discussed between the two ministers.
EAM Jaishankar is currently on a visit to Ukraine. During this, the ministry of external affairs said he will hold bilateral consultations with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha and Polish Deputy Prime Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.
"The visit will focus on enhancing bilateral relations and also provide an opportunity to exchange views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest," said the official statement.
This visit also comes after Indian seafarers were killed and injured in the latest escalations between Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea.
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Reiterating the safety for Indians and other seafarers, New Delhi has also called for an end to the war through dialogue and diplomacy.
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Reiterating the safety for Indians and other seafarers, New Delhi has also called for an end to the war through dialogue and diplomacy.
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Home/India News/EAM Jaishankar says India 'ready to help' end Russia-Ukraine war
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