EAM Jaishankar inaugurates Youth Pravasi Bhartiya Divas in Indore

External affairs minister S Jaishankar inaugurated the Youth Pravasi Bhartiya Divas in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday and said that the energies of young India are increasingly visible.

“Our Indian diaspora may have noticed the notable changes in the past eight years, including the extraordinary scale of digital delivery that has made possible access to social benefits. Equally evident are the improved health infrastructure and enormous infrastructure activity. But most of all, you would sense the optimism in our society. The energies of young India are increasingly visible,” he said in his address.

Jaishankaar noted that younger generations are at the forefront of connecting India to the world by studying, working and travelling abroad. For this purpose, he noted that the Centre strives to create a better workplace, a more secure travelling experience and non-discriminatory treatment. Towards achieving these goals, the External Affairs Minister underlined the migration and mobility partnerships with Germany and the working holiday partnership with Austria.

Talking further about the government’s efforts, Jaishankar also highlighted the redressal of grievances through online mechanisms such as Madad and the swift replacement of a lost passport.

Addressing the Indian diaspora about the efforts taken by the Centre during the pandemic, he said, “The relationship between the Indian government and our diaspora was very evident during the Covid-19 pandemic. The government undertook the VandeBharat mission, and the Vaccine Maitri initiative focused on our diaspora-centred partners. We recognise the tremendous response that we obtained from the PIO and NRI community during the most difficult moments of our own Covid experience.”

Addressing the same event, Union minister of youth affairs, Anurag Thakur, discussed the vision of the Centre towards enhancing cooperation between India’s youth and their diaspora counterparts.

“In recent years, the government has launched a range of initiatives such as the Know India program, scholarship program Global Initiative of Academic Networks (GIAN), and Vajra faculty scheme to bring a strong international connection to the R&D ecosystems in India. Our efforts to link up and facilitate ties between startups and young diaspora innovators and investors are generating a cross-pollination of ideas. Our vision is to see a two-way flow of capital of ideas,” he said.

Thakur also noted the qualities that he believes distinguish the Indian diaspora, such as their inclination towards higher education and climbing the professional ladders in their countries of domicile. Despite these qualities, Thakur said that ‘Indianness’ beats in their hearts.

Hailing the contributions of the Indian youth, Thakur said, “Over 80,000 startups have been created in India. As the world struggled with Covid-19, India’s youth took 50 of their startups to the unicorn level. India has emerged as the third largest attractive investment destination. Over ₹12 lakh crore was accumulated through UPI-BHIM transactions which was not even achieved by developed countries.”

Invoking a quote from Prime Minister Modi, Thakur said, “PM Modi once remarked that when it comes to our diaspora, be it non-resident Indians or Persons of Indian Origin, we don’t look at the colour of the passport but only the blood relation. Even if you go to any corner of the country, this blood relation unites us.”

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Australia’s member of Parliament (MP) Zaneta Mascarenhas also addressed the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas in Indore on Monday. President Droupadi Murmu will confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2023 and preside over the valedictory session on Tuesday.