Home / India News / Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, parts of north India; no damage reported
india news

Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, parts of north India; no damage reported

People were seen rushing out of their homes in many parts of north India such as Punjab's Ludhiana, Jammu and Srinagar among other places after the earthquake.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:06 AM IST
People in Ludhiana step out after earthquake jolts north India.(HT Photo)

An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude was felt across northwest India, including Delhi, late on Friday night with its epicentre in Tajikistan. Initial reports by the National Centre of Seismology suggested an earthquake of 6.1 magnitude with the epicentre in Punjab’s Amritsar. However, the report was corrected by NCS soon after.

“The epicentre is in the Hindu Kush Himalayan region where the Indo Australian plate is colliding with the Eurasian plate. It’s seismically highly active area. The tremors have been felt across Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi NCR. However, we haven’t received any reports of damage yet,” JL Gautam, head of operations at National Centre for Seismology (NCS), said.

“As we know the Indian and the Eurasian plates are colliding, so the Himalayas are always active. This event happened towards the Eurasian plate but it was a very strong earthquake, so the energy was felt here also. Smaller aftershocks are possible but the source is very far so its unlikely to impact us,” AP Pandey, a seismologist at National Centre for Seismology, said.

People were seen rushing out of their homes in many parts of north India such as Punjab's Ludhiana, Jammu and Srinagar among other places. “Not since the earthquake of 2005 have the tremors in Srinagar been bad enough to force me out of the house. I grabbed a blanket & ran. I didn’t remember to take my phone & so was unable to tweet “earthquake” while the damn ground was shaking,” National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted after the quake, saying he is praying for everyone's safety. "Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone's safety," Kejriwal posted on Twitter.

Tremors were also felt in Pakistan’s Islamabad, Lahore and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces. There were no reports of loss to life or property in the neighbouring country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
earthquake warning amritsar new delhi punjab earthquake strike
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP