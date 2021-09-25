Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude strikes Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Earlier on September 22, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale jolted the islands.
ANI | , Campbell Bay
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 07:09 AM IST
Andaman and Nicobar Islands are prone to frequent earthquakes.(Reuters/Representative Photo)

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale struck near Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday night, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremors were felt around 8:35 pm at the depth of 63 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 24-09-2021, 20:34:27 IST, Lat: 9.22 and Long: 93.92, Depth: 63 Km, Location: 246km North of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island," said the NCS in a tweet.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are prone to frequent earthquakes.

Earlier on September 22, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale jolted the islands.

