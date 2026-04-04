Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Assam, epicentre in Karbi Anglong

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck Assam on Saturday evening, the National Center for Seismology said. An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck Assam on Saturday evening. (Unsplash/Representative)

The earthquake struck the northeast state at a depth of 10 kilometres at 8:23 pm on Saturday, while the epicentre was located in Karbi Anglong, east of capital Guwahati.

There were no immediate reported damage or injuries.

The tremors in northeast state comes a day after an earthquake of magnitude of 5.8 rattled parts of northern and eastern Afghanistan and western Pakistan late Friday, killing at least eight people in Afghanistan.

The 5.8-magnitude quake struck at 8.42 pm on Friday at a depth of 186 kilometres at the epicentre in northeastern Badakhshan province, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The tremors were also felt in parts of North India, including Delhi and NCR region.

Earlier in the day, a 6.0 magnitude quake struck off Indonesia's northern Talaud islands, according to the USGS. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The tremor struck at a depth of 99 kilometres, around 90 kilometres southeast of Sarangani province on the Philippine island of Mindanao.