Earthquake Today Live Updates: 5.6 magnitude quake hits Nepal, tremors felt in parts of Delhi - NCR

Earthquake Today Live Updates: On Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported a 5.2 magnitude earthquake in Nepal. The epicenter of the quake was located 233 kilometers north of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. This event caused panic among residents, with reports of furniture vigorously shaking in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

The earthquake tremors were felt around 4:30 pm on Monday.

These recent tremors follow closely after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal a few days prior, resulting in the tragic loss of more than 150 lives.

Nepal is situated within one of the world's most active tectonic zones (seismic zones IV and V), rendering the country highly susceptible to seismic activity.