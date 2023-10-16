Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes near Uttarkhand's Pithoragarh

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck near Uttarkhand's Pithoragarh on Monday.

The earthquake striked 48 km northeast of Pithoragarh.(File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre for the quake was 40 kilometres northeast of Pithoragarh. The earthquake hit Pithoragarh at a depth of 5 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 16-10-2023, 09:11:40 IST, Lat: 29.86 & Long: 80.61, Depth: 5 km, Location: 48km NE of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India,” reads a share posted by the National Center for Seismology on X.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, strong jolts were felt in Delhi and the National Capital Region after an earthquake occurred in Haryana's Faridabad. The estimated magnitude of the earthquake was 3.1 and it occurred at 4:08 pm.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 9 km east of Faridabad and it struck at a depth of 10 km.

On October 4, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake had struck Nepal and its strong tremors were felt across north India, including Delhi and the National Capital Region, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh at around 3 pm.

Two aftershocks of magnitude 3.6 and magnitude 3.1 also occurred within a 10km radius of the mainshock. Residents in high rises and those in tall office buildings had rushed downstairs in panic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail