Easter 2023: President Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended their greetings to people on the occasion of Easter. Stating that the festival is a “symbol of love and compassion”, President Murmu said, “Jesus gave us the message of love and forgiveness by sacrificing his life for truth and justice. Let us spread love and harmony by adopting ideals of Lord Jesus.”



PM Modi tweeted, “Happy Easter! May this special occasion deepen the spirit of harmony in our society. May it inspire people to serve society and help empower the downtrodden. We remember the pious thoughts of Lord Christ on this day.”



Several other leaders also extended their greetings.



“Greetings of #Easter day! On this sacred occasion, we commemorate the virtuous teachings of Jesus Christ, whose emphasis on social empowerment continues to inspire and uplift millions of individuals worldwide,” tweeted Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “My best wishes and greetings to you and your loved ones on Easter. May this joyous occasion usher in hope, happiness and harmony for all.”



About Easter



Easter marks the return of Jesus Christ who sacrificed himself for the sins of humanity. It is one of the most important Christian holidays. According to the New Testament of the Bible, Easter occurs three days after the crucifixion of Jesus by Romans and concludes the “Passion of Christ” - which begins with a 40 days period of fasting and is concluded by the Holy Week.

The festival does not have a fixed date every year - this year it is celebrated across the world on April 9.

