Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 'Eating street food not safe amid Covid-19 outbreak': Bengaluru city chief warns
bengaluru news

'Eating street food not safe amid Covid-19 outbreak': Bengaluru city chief warns

BBMP chief commissioner also hinted at creating micro-containment zones even if it is a single household, that has more than one case of Covid-19.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 30, 2021 09:55 PM IST
In cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mangaluru, street food has been one of the biggest attractions for the denizens for decades.. (Representational photo )

The chief commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Gaurav Gupta cautioned people against eating food on the street side, local media reported quoting him. He warned that it is highly unsafe to indulge in culinary pleasures, in the wake of the concerns raised by the Delta variant of the Covid-19. “It is still not the best of times to eat out,” the BBMP boss said.

“The BBMP may give permission to open the malls without the food courts. This was done during last year’s lockdown and subsequent unlocking”, he said. In cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mangaluru, street food has been one of the biggest attractions for the denizens for decades.

Gupta also hinted at creating micro-containment zones even if it is a single household, that has more than one case of Covid-19. Each containment zone will be closely monitored by BBMP’s team and if required police assistance will also be taken to manage effectively.

He said BBMP teams were working in tandem with the police in controlling and managing crowds at vantage points in the city. Special crowd management and control factors will be applied at places like railway stations and bus terminuses. The BBMP chief commissioner informed that a special micromanagement plan has been charted to deal with Delta and Delta plus variant of the coronavirus.

Gupta stressed the need to follow the Covid-19 regulations strictly despite the easing of lockdown in the city. “We must wear masks even when we are on our two-wheelers and four-wheelers,” he said.

“All of us must exercise the highest caution while moving in and around the city. The less we move out, the better it is for us”, he instructed.

Topics
street food lockdown in bengaluru covid-19 bengaluru lockdown
