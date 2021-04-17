EC bans campaigning at night, increases silence period

New Delhi The Election Commission of India on Friday banned campaigning from 7pm to 10am and extended the silence period for the upcoming three phases of the West Bengal election to 72 hours, warning candidates and political parties of strict action for violations as Covid cases spike across the country.

The commission directed political parties and candidates to provide masks and sanitisers to participants at public rallies and meetings, threatening strict action, including penal provisions, over non-compliance.

“Candidates and political parties shall ensure absolute, repeat absolute, adherence to Covid guidelines in letter and spirit. Violations , if any shall be sternly dealt with and action, including criminal action, taken as per extant legal framework,” the EC said in a letter to all political parties.

“In view of unprecedented public health situation and the imperative of ongoing elections, the commission today extended the silence period up to 72 hours (instead of 48 hours) and restricted the period of campaign up to 7pm (instead of 10pm). These orders have come into effect immediately,” the commission said in a separate order.

The fifth phase of the West Bengal assembly election will be held on April 17. Political parties such as the Trinamool Congress had demanded that the remaining three phases of the poll be clubbed into one, but EC officials familiar with the matter said the suggestion was not tenable and the elections would continue as scheduled. The commission also conducted an all-party meeting on Friday to address concerns of political outfits..

“TMC wanted one phase,” said an EC official familiar with the matter. “BJP wanted to go as per schedule, while other parties said they would follow whatever is decided by the chief electoral officer and EC.”

The official added that clubbing all three phases was procedurally and logistically not possible as the dates of issuance of notification and withdrawal were different.

“The seventh and eight phases could have been clubbed together, but logistically it will be difficult to manage. Postponing the election is not a solution at all. In any case, from 26 to 29, the commission has banned campaigning.”

The official said there have been no problems at the booth level, and a majority of election officials have already been vaccinated. “The officials are using sanitisers, shields and masks. The area of concern is rallies and roadshows. The local officials have been authorised to cancel any such even found in violation.”

Ground reports by Hindustan Times have shown that most political parties were in violation of Covid-19 guidelines, with the candidates often following the protocol but rally participants not adhering to the norms.

The EC order warned political parties of strict action in case of any violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

“Star campaigners/political leaders/candidates/aspiring policy makers shall demonstrate by their personal example and nudge all supporters in the beginning of the rally, meeting and any other event during campaign to wear mask, use sanitisers and maintain social distance and put in place such crowd control measures as are necessary for observance of extant guidelines,” the EC said in its order.

It has asked district election officers and returning officers to take strict measures to enforce Covid guidelines during campaigning. “They shall cancel public meetings, rallies, etc if any violations are observed, in addition to invoking penal sections,” the commission said.

The poll watchdog also reiterated its guidelines for Covid-appropriate voting, which were first issued by it ahead of the Bihar elections last year. These include reducing the number of voters from 1,500 to 1,000 per booth, provision of masks, sanitisers and gloves to each voter and extending the postal ballot facility to Covid-positive or suspected electors.