EC issues notice to Mallikarjun Kharge over ‘terrorist’ remark on PM Modi

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, saying that he prima facie violated the model code of conduct when he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “terrorist” during a press conference in Chennai a day before. Congress President and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge called PM Modi a 'terrorist'. (@kharge)

Kharge had made the comment during a press conference on the final day of campaigning for the Tamil Nadu elections. He later defended himself, saying he meant the PM was “terrorising” the democratic fabric of the country.

“Whereas, the commission is prima- facie of the opinion that Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also a star campaigner of Indian National Congress in the general election to the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly has violated the aforesaid provisions of the MCC and relevant instructions issued by the commission,” the EC notice said.

“Now, therefore, commission gives you an opportunity to explain your stand in respect of the above within 24 hours from the issuance of this notice. Take notice that in the event of no response from your side within the time limit stipulated, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter and the Election Commission will take appropriate action or decision in the matter without making any further reference to you,” it added.

On Tuesday, Kharge made the remark while criticising the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. “How do these AIADMK people, who themselves put the photo of [former chief minister CN] Annadurai... how can they join with Modi? He is a terrorist...He doesn’t believe in equality. His party won’t believe in equality and justice. And these people are joining them, which means that they are weakening democracy, weakening the philosophy of Annadurai, Kamarajar, [EV Ramaswamy]Periyar, Kalaignar [late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi] and Baba Saheb Ambedkar,” Kharge said.

However, when asked later about his remark, Kharge said he meant the PM was “terrorising” the democratic fabric of the country. “He is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist in the literal sense…he is misusing his power and government machinery and abusing, maligning opposition parties.”

On Wednesday, a high-level BJP delegation comprising parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal met ECI, demanding strict action and a public apology from Kharge.

Rijiju described the remark as “an issue for the entire nation,” saying no political party had ever reached this level of disrespect, and that the delegation went to ECI “with grief and anger.” Sitharaman called the Congress “completely frustrated,” saying the party was driven by “deep hate towards the Prime Minister” on the eve of polling in Tamil Nadu and the first phase in West Bengal.

The Congress stood its ground. KC Venugopal accused the BJP of amplifying the issue to divert attention from substantive concerns, and DMK MP Kanimozhi backed Kharge’s underlying point about the misuse of central agencies.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said: “The EC is a Constitutional body. But its behaviour is an assault on the Constitution and a disgrace for which this CEC (chief election commissioner) bears the heaviest responsibility,” the Congress leader said.

TMC MP Sushmita Dev said, “The ECI appears to be working at the behest of the BJP. Complaints filed by the Opposition — including detailed submissions by senior lawyers on the Prime Minister’s use of state resources and new campaign platforms — remain unheard for days. Yet, when the BJP approaches the Commission, action is taken within hours. The same-day notice in this case clearly reflects a pattern of bias.”